Rainbow Six: Vegas Reportedly in Early Development at Ubisoft

Insider Gaming reports Ubisoft has a new Rainbow Six: Vegas game in early development, a Las Vegas-set return for a subseries that went quiet after 2008.

Ubisoft, the publisher behind a large catalog of major franchises, is reportedly developing a new Rainbow Six: Vegas game. According to a report by Insider Gaming, the title is in early development at Ubisoft, which would mark the first return of the classic Vegas subseries after a long break. The subseries previously included Rainbow Six: Vegas, released on November 22, 2006, and Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, released in 2008.

While new entries in Assassin's Creed and Just Dance arrive on a regular schedule, several other Ubisoft franchises have received far less attention in recent years. The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series itself began in 1998 and set the template for the long-running Tom Clancy's branding. Its current focus remains Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which continues to receive updates, but a return to the older Vegas style of play has now entered the conversation.

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What the Insider Gaming Report Reveals About Rainbow Six Vegas

Insider Gaming reports that a new Rainbow Six: Vegas game is in early development at Ubisoft. The outlet also says Ubisoft has at least one other Rainbow Six game in the works, although no details about that second title are currently available. Neither Ubisoft nor the reporting outlet has provided a release date for the Vegas project.

The original Rainbow Six: Vegas games placed the team of tactical operatives in Las Vegas, where they had to defend key locations in the city and respond to terrorist threats. Both titles arrived during the seventh-generation console era, which helped establish the subseries as one of the notable entries in the franchise.

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It is not yet clear whether the new project will be a narrative sequel, a reboot, or a different kind of entry. Insider Gaming reports that the game is likely to be Vegas 3 rather than a remake of an earlier title. Regardless of its structure, the report suggests the game will return to the Las Vegas setting that defined the earlier games.

Ubisoft Development Timelines and Other Tom Clancy Projects

Major Ubisoft games typically take a long time to develop, and the frequent pace of Assassin's Creed releases depends on overlapping development cycles across several Ubisoft studios. Because the new Rainbow Six: Vegas is in early development, fans should not expect it to arrive soon, although confirmation that the project exists is still a notable development for the subseries.

Other Tom Clancy projects are also on the way. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Tactics is planned for release in 2027. Unlike traditional Rainbow Six games, it removes the first-person shooter element and focuses entirely on tactics, giving players an overhead view as they breach and clear rooms while working toward their objectives.

A remake of the original Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell could also arrive before Rainbow Six: Vegas. Ubisoft officially announced the Splinter Cell remake in 2021. Although no gameplay footage or release window has been revealed, the project appears likely to reach players in the relatively near future unless it is cancelled. The report also notes that another Ghost Recon game is apparently in development.

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What Rainbow Six Vegas Means for Fans

For fans of the Tom Clancy franchise, the Rainbow Six: Vegas confirmation signals a possible return to a set of games that have been absent for years. If Ubisoft delivers on the projects mentioned in the report, the next several years could bring a steady stream of releases across the Tom Clancy catalog.

Until Ubisoft makes an official announcement, the details in the Insider Gaming report remain the main source of information about the game. Fans can expect more information about the Vegas project, Rainbow Six Tactics, and the Splinter Cell remake as those titles move through development.