Rainbow Migration took £952,000 in National Lottery funds in 2023 and 2024, prompting criticism from shadow ministers over its asylum campaigns.

Rainbow Migration, a charity that campaigns on behalf of LGBT migrants, has received almost £1 million in National Lottery money, according to its accounts. The organisation campaigns to bring lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer asylum seekers to Britain, and it has launched a campaign to end all migration detention for LGBT asylum seekers. The campaign, the charity says, has the backing of 112 MPs. The funding and the charity's public statements have now drawn sharp criticism from senior opposition politicians.

The core facts are straightforward. Rainbow Migration took £952,000 from National Lottery funds across 2023 and 2024. The money was used to cover staffing costs and what the charity describes as 'core costs'. The figures were reported by the Mail, which cited the charity's own accounts as the source.

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How National Lottery Funds Supported Rainbow Migration

Rainbow Migration received £952,000 from National Lottery funds in 2023 and 2024, and the money was directed to staffing and core costs. The charity's accounts show these two categories as the stated uses of the grant income.

The charity also helps individuals who claim to be lesbian, gay or trans and who are fleeing homophobic countries. Its role includes assisting these individuals with their applications to settle in the United Kingdom. That casework sits alongside its wider campaigning work on migration policy.

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Under international law, countries are legally barred from deporting individuals to places where they face a risk of torture, persecution or death. Critics argue that this legal protection makes it difficult to refuse applications from lesbian, gay or trans people, and that the framework can be exploited. Supporters of the charity's work point to the protections that international law provides to people at real risk of persecution.

Shadow Ministers Question Charity Campaigns and Claims

Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul said that lottery money should be spent transparently and responsibly. She described it as a disgrace that the money had been used to bankroll what she called this sort of political campaigning, and argued that taxpayers would rightly ask why their money was supporting it.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said that charities like this want to make it harder to deport illegal migrants and easier to undermine the country's borders. His comments reflect the Conservative Party's view that the asylum system can be easy to exploit, a position the party has set out in its criticism of the current framework.

The charity has made strong claims about Britain's migration system. It says the system is built on the legacy of the colonial-era British Raj. A 2025 article posted on its website for Trans Awareness Month last year stated that the division of people into two sexes is rooted in colonialism, not biology, and called transphobia a colonial export. Separately, a 2025 post accused the British state of harming LGBT asylum seekers so that they are metaphorically or literally killed, and said the state's policies affecting migrants are deliberately hostile. Rainbow Migration has also published a recommended Pride 2026 reading list that includes Homosexual Intifada: A Queer Palestinian Anthology, Black Trans Feminism and This Queer Arab Family.

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Asylum Claims Figures and Next Steps for Policy

Critics point to record numbers of lesbian, gay and trans asylum seekers as evidence that the system is being abused. The number of such claims rose by 90 per cent from 2021 to 2023, when there were 1,400 claims. Law firms have also been caught charging thousands of pounds to advise migrants on how to claim to be gay in order to apply for asylum.

A National Lottery Community Fund spokesman said that the organisation was proud of the work its grant holders do to make life better for those who need it most. The statement defends the grant-making process without addressing the specific criticisms raised by the shadow ministers.

Rainbow Migration was approached for comment, and the article does not include a response from the charity. The campaign to end migration detention for LGBT asylum seekers continues, and the source does not set out any scheduled votes, hearings or funding reviews that would follow from the criticism.