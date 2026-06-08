Rain Washes Out the NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car Finals

Pro Stock ace Dallas Glenn earns his third victory of the season before rain showers interrupt the final rounds at Epping, New Hampshire. The New England Nationals will finish Friday at Bristol Dragway.

Rain washed out the Top Fuel and Funny Car final rounds of the New England Nationals at Epping, New Hampshire, but Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn was able to squeeze in his third victory of the season and his first at New England Dragway.

Leah Pruett, of Tony Stewart Racing, and Shawn Langdon, of Kalitta Motorsports, will meet in the Top Fuel showdown Friday at Tennessee’s Bristol Dragway during the next race on the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series calendar, the Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals. For 30 of the past 31 elimination rounds, dating back to last season’s rain-blunted schedule, at least one Kalitta Motorsports racer has been in the running for the victory.

Langdon will try to post his fourth-straight victory and fifth in eight races, while Pruett is seeking her first triumph of the year in her third final round. John Force Racing teammates Jack Beckman and Jordan Vandergriff will battle for the Funny Car trophy in the first all-JFR final since Austin Prock defeated Beckman last September at Indianapolis.

The organization swept the top three qualifying spots in Funny Car, with Vandergriff, Beckman, and Alexis DeJoria recording the achievement for the first time since Courtney Force, Robert Hight, and John Force did so at the four-wide event at Charlotte in 2017. Reining Pro Stock champion Glenn used a nearly perfect reaction time in the Rad Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro to defeat Matt Hartford in Sunday’s final round.

The Phoenix and Valdosta, Georgia, winner improved his victory total to 24 from the No. 5 starting position. All three of his victories this year have marked his first at those venues. And as the series shifts down South to Tennessee, Glenn is aiming for a first victory at Bristol Dragway, as well.

“Now we’re heading to Bristol, another place I haven’t won yet. Hopefully we can keep checking them off the list,” Glenn said, clutching his diamond Wally trophy that’s specially designed to commemorate the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. He said crew chief Dave Connolly told him the racetrack, which was blanketed with pollen all day and gave tuners and drivers set-up problems, could handle his aggressive approach.

“I hit the Tree pretty good the round before, so I left everything alone. The car felt great, and we just kept picking away at it all day, making it a little better every run,” Glenn said.

“When I got out of the car, I asked, ‘Was I at least double-oh something? ’ I had no idea it was .002. I knew Matt was going to be fast, so I knew I needed to get enough on the Tree to get around him. Historically, this hasn’t been one of my better tracks, but Dave and the team kept working on the car, and we found enough to get the job done,” he said.

Susan Wade has lived in the Seattle area for 40 years, but motorsports is in the Indianapolis native’s DNA. She has emerged as one of the leading drag-racing writers with nearly 30 seasons at the racetrack, focusing on the human-interest angle. She was the first non-NASCAR recipient of the prestigious Russ Catlin Award and has covered the sport for the Chicago Tribune, Newark Star-Ledger, and Seattle Times. She has contributed to Autoweek as a freelance writer since 2016.





AutoweekUSA / 🏆 229. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Jersey's new political realityHow the end of the county line continues to influence primaries in the Garden State.

Read more »

Texas Eats NOW: Yucatán meals, French dishes, free car washes and Filipino flavorsDavid Elder enjoys elevated dishes at ALETEO AT THE MONARCH, samples French cuisine at BRASSERIE MON CHOU CHOU, checks out a new QUICK QUACK CAR WASH location, and visits SARI-SARI FILIPINO RESTAURANT, MARKET, & BAKERY.

Read more »

Spyro Rebirth: New Flight Mechanics Take the Dragon to New HeightsThe trailer for the new Spyro game reveals an expansive free‑flight system, a return of Tom Kenny's voice acting, and a hint of an emotional storyline, suggesting a revitalised take on the classic franchise.

Read more »

Love Island USA Returns for New Season with New Contestants and New DramaLove Island USA has returned for its new season with a new group of contestants vying for a $100,000 prize. The show's format remains the same, with contestants coupling up to stay in the luxury villa and earning a shot at the prize. However, the show's host, Ariana Madix, has had to issue a message to viewers reminding them to be kind and respectful in their reactions to the show. The show's producers have also taken steps to ensure the contestants' safety and well-being, including reminding viewers not to contact the contestants' families or doxx them.

Read more »