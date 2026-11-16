Rain Tourism Emerges as 2027 Travel Trend Amid Spain Holiday Boom

Explore Worldwide predicts rain tourism will rise in 2027 as travelers seek off-peak benefits, while Spain remains the top UK destination with record spending in 2026.

The emerging travel phenomenon known as rain tourism is gaining significant momentum among global holidaymakers as the industry looks toward 2027. This shifting consumer behavior represents a deliberate departure from the traditional pursuit of guaranteed sunshine, with travelers increasingly willing to book vacations during wetter months to experience lush environments. The trend suggests a growing appetite for immersive nature experiences over standard beach holidays, driven by a desire for solitude and unique ecological encounters.

How Rain Tourism Works in Practice

According to the latest travel trends report from the operator Explore Worldwide, this new travel style involves visiting destinations specifically during their greener, wetter seasons rather than avoiding them. The company suggests that visitors can trade scorching beaches for dramatic downpours and vibrant rainforests, finding reward in the changing weather patterns. Isabel Fyall, the Americas product manager at Explore Worldwide, notes that more people are recognizing that visiting a location outside its traditional peak season can be just as satisfying as a sun-drenched holiday.

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This approach to travel allows tourists to engage with destinations in a more authentic way, observing wildlife and landscapes that are less visible during dry periods. The core mechanism of this trend relies on the understanding that seasonal rain brings out the best in certain ecosystems, particularly tropical regions. By embracing the weather rather than fighting it, travelers gain access to a different kind of escape that prioritizes environmental richness over heat intensity.

Market Data and Stakeholder Perspectives

Explore Worldwide has identified concrete data supporting this shift, with bookings for trips to Borneo rising by 70 percent year-on-year. The travel company highlights Costa Rica as another prime example of a destination benefiting from this trend, particularly because the period from May to November brings increased rainfall that coincides with perfect conditions for wildlife spotting. Fyall emphasizes that the green season offers fewer crowds, a trade-off she personally views as highly worthwhile for travelers seeking peace and quiet.

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Despite the rise of rain-focused travel, the vast majority of consumers continue to prioritize warm, sunny climates for their vacations. This dichotomy is evident in the recent Holiday Habits report from the Association of British Travel Agents, which named Spain as the most popular destination for UK travelers. The report indicates that the number of people visiting this European country increased by 36 percent, with many citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as a key reason for choosing short-haul alternatives over longer, sunnier international flights.

Economic Impact and Regional Favorites

The economic footprint of this sun-seeking behavior in Spain has been unprecedented in the first nine months of 2026. Foreign tourists spent a record €114.38 billion, which represents an 8 percent increase compared to the previous year. British visitors constitute the largest share of this spending, with more than 16 million Britons traveling to the country during this period. This surge in British tourism resulted in €2.791 billion being spent in Spain alone in September 2026, highlighting the immense financial reliance on this specific market segment.

Regional breakdowns of tourist flow reveal distinct preferences within the country. In June, which marks the start of the core high season, the Balearic Islands were the top destination, welcoming 2,275,384 tourists and accounting for 23.3 percent of Spain's total visitor numbers. This region includes the major islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, which continue to draw massive crowds due to their established beach infrastructure and reputation for sunny weather.

Catalonia followed as the second most popular region, hosting 2,023,505 tourists, which made up 20.8 percent of the total. The area is renowned for the beach resorts of the Costa Brava, as well as the regional capital of Barcelona. Barcelona has long attracted British tourists with its sandy beaches, relaxed lifestyle, and consistent good weather. Popular spots within this region include Lloret de Mar and Platja d'Aro, which offer accessible and affordable holiday experiences for families and couples alike.

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Cost of Living and Alternative Destinations

Andalusia rounded out the top three most visited regions, welcoming 1,531,303 tourists during the analyzed period. The vibrant capital of Seville is a major draw within this region, known for its rich Moorish heritage and dramatic flamenco dancing. The area boasts an average of only 0.4 days of rainfall and maintains an average daily temperature of 28.3C in July and August, providing a stark contrast to the rain tourism trend gaining traction in tropical zones.

For budget-conscious travelers choosing Spain, Post Office research indicates that the cost of living remains attractive. An average beer costs just £2.23, while a three-course family meal including wine and soft drinks totals £86.73. These affordable pricing structures support the high volume of visitors, ensuring that the destination remains accessible to a broad demographic. As 2027 approaches, the travel industry will likely see a bifurcation between those seeking the predictable heat of Spain and those embracing the unpredictable charm of the rainforest.