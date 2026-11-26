Thanksgiving looks mainly dry but mainly cloudy, cold, and windy. Temperatures may not reach 50° during the afternoon, with west to northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Our Wednesday or “Thanksgiving Eve” weather was less-than desirable for holiday travel across central and south Alabama. However, the rain was beneficial considering ongoing drought in our area.

Temperatures were near 50° with a cloudy sky and lingering showers early Wednesday evening. Rain tapers off especially after midnight Wednesday night. The sky remains cloudy with a northwest wind of 6-12 mph and lows in the 40s overnight. Thanksgiving looks mainly dry but mainly cloudy, cold, and windy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Temperatures may not reach 50° during the afternoon, with west to northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Clouds clear at least partially Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s by early Friday morning. Friday looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Saturday also looks partly to mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.