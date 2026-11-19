Officials from the City of L.A. and other municipalities have issued Evacuation Warnings for residents near the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Sunset Fire burn scars.

Mario Tama/Getty Images These days, Los Angeles seems to have two seasons: fire season and flood season. And in those places hit hard by both, the impact can be exponential.

Los Angeles is bracing for what’s being termed a “moderate to strong low pressure system” tonight and tomorrow which could produce 1-3″ of rain and peak winds between 35 mph and 55 mph. Bay Theater In Pacific Palisades To Reopen For First Time Since 2025 Fires As Paramount Takes Over Venue As a result, officials from the City of L.A. and other nearby municipalities have issued Evacuation Warnings for residents near the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset Fire burn scars.

Also read Evacuation warnings issued for some SoCal burn scar areas ahead of storm

Los Angeles Fire Department officials say residents should be prepared to evacuate. Homes considered to be at particularly high risk will be visited by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department. The warnings are set to run from 6 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. Friday. Reminder: An Evacuation Warning means “be prepared to evacuate.

” An Evacuation Order means “evacuate now. ” Additionally, nearly all of L.A. has been placed under a Flood Watch. Of particular concern are mud or debris flows related to any periods of heavy rain. While recent storms have generally underdelivered on forecasts, the National Weather Service warns that it may not be the rain totals that cause issues, but the rates of rainfall.

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“During the peak periods of rain, rates will easily reach a half inch per hour, with areas of 0.75″ per hour and localized areas of 1″ per hour. These highest rates will most likely occur in the mountains, with the best chances in the Santa Barbara and western Ventura Mountains.

”Hollywood HillsIt’s worth noting that Evacuation Warnings for many of these same areas were issued multiple times last winter and onlySee below for a map of the areas under Evacuation Warnings in Pacific Palisades, Malibu and portions of Topanga and the Sepulveda Pass. The latter warning is specifically aimed at the burn scar fromThe other big concern is, of course, the Eaton Burn Scar in Altadena.

Like Malibu, it faces south and is riddled with culverts and channels that can amplify rain rates and increase debris flows, especially over ground denuded of vegetation.. It broke out near Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills and scorched about 43 acres before firefighters gained the upper hand.

Its central location in the heart of Hollywood sparked panic among some residents, with AI-fueled rumors spreading thatSee below for a map of the region covered by the Sunset Fire Burn Scar Evacuation Warning. In Santa Clarita, the January 2025 Hurst fire blackened 799 acres north of Magic Mountain. The hilly, rugged terrain there presents many of the same concerns present in The Palisades, Malibu and Eaton Canyon.

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Finally, Los Angeles County Fire officials also issued a similar warning for Las Virgenes Canyon in Calabasas, a much smaller area than the others. See map below. While Malibu and the Palisades may potentially be flooded by rain, the ocean is also cause for concern.

While the coast in those locals is not expected to be hit by the large surf impacting other area beaches right now, with the first King Tides of the winter approaching next week as well as the push from 35 mph winds and the current El Niño-related Kelvin Wave, high tides next week could reach a whopping 8.3 feet. The intervening days will see a march upward toward that high-water mark.

Per the NWS, “There is a risk of significant impacts, including a flooding and the potential for wind related issues. Very large surf and high tides will continue, with ongoing surf and flooding hazards at the coast. ”‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ To Sow $160M-$190M Global Debut