Rain Hannah Andreani Arrested in Vince Neil Domestic Assault Case

Rain Hannah Andreani faces domestic assault charges after alleged altercation with Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil in Tennessee. Court dates and bond details revealed.

Rain Hannah Andreani, the 45-year-old partner of Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil, was taken into custody on Sunday, November 1, following a volatile domestic incident in Tennessee. Authorities allege that Andreani engaged in a physical altercation with the 65-year-old rocker at his home, leading to her arrest on charges of domestic assault.

Allegations of Physical Violence

The arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ on Friday, details a chaotic scene where Andreani allegedly threw multiple items at Neil, including a plate that struck him in the neck. The document further states that she ripped the music artist's shirt and caused visible injuries, such as scratches on his chest. During the argument, Andreani reportedly threw vases that shattered on impact, causing significant damage to the property.

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Conflicting Accounts of the Incident

According to the affidavit, Neil pulled Andreani to the ground by her hair, which allegedly prompted her to try kicking him in the testicles multiple times. Conversely, Andreani told police that Neil punched her in the face. However, law enforcement noted that they did not observe visible injuries to support her claim of being struck.

Financial Bond and Court Schedule

Rain Hannah Andreani was released on a $5,000 bond on Monday, November 2. She is scheduled to appear in court over the incident on December 3, 2026. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the release and the upcoming court date, while The Daily Mail contacted Neil's representatives for further comment without receiving an immediate response.

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Relationship History and Recent Tragedies

The couple's relationship has faced significant turbulence, having split in May 2025 after 15 years together, only to rekindle their romance in June of the same year. Their partnership was previously marked by tragedy in February 2025, when Andreani survived a serious plane crash involving Neil's private jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. The crash resulted in the death of the pilot and left Andreani with broken bones.

Neil's Health and Career Status

This legal trouble arises as Vince Neil navigates significant health challenges, including a stroke suffered in December 2024. Doctors initially questioned his ability to perform, delaying a Las Vegas residency from March to September 2025. Despite these concerns, Neil returned to the stage for an 11-show residency at Park MGM last fall, with bandmate Nikki Sixx praising his determination to perform despite his condition. Motley Crue is currently slated to play eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next spring.