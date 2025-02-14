Rain Halts Hazardous Waste Removal in SoCal Wildfire Burn Areas

Heavy rainfall across Southern California has forced the Environmental Protection Agency to pause hazardous waste removal efforts in wildfire-affected regions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, handling debris cleanup, has scaled back operations due to the weather. The EPA, 52% through household hazardous waste collection, will resume work as soon as the rain stops. The Palisades reopening, originally planned for Sunday, has also been delayed due to safety concerns and the need for additional law enforcement resources.

As rain lashes much of Southern California , the Environment al Protection Agency announced on Thursday that it has suspended hazardous waste removal in wildfire-ravaged areas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, responsible for Phase 2 of debris removal , has scaled down some operations due to the inclement weather.The National Weather Service predicts the heaviest rainfall on Thursday, with potential accumulations of up to 3 inches in low-lying regions and as much as 6 inches in mountainous areas.

Julia Diarmoleo, a spokesperson for the EPA, stated that household hazardous waste removal is 52% complete and operations will resume as soon as the rain subsides. The federal agency has been tasked with entering residential areas devastated by wildfires to collect dangerous materials such as batteries, paint, cleaners, solvents, and oils. Once the initial phase is finished, residents will have the option to participate in a free debris removal service provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.Meanwhile, the reopening of the Palisades, initially scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday, has been postponed. On Saturday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that checkpoints would remain in place after securing additional law enforcement resources from Governor Gavin Newsom. The ongoing situation underscores the multifaceted challenges posed by the recent wildfires, requiring a coordinated response to address both immediate safety concerns and long-term recovery efforts





