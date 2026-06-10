Rain Delays England's World Cup Friendly in Orlando; City's Record Bid for Anderson Stuns

England's World Cup preparation friendly in Orlando is delayed due to heavy rainfall flooding the pitch. Meanwhile, Manchester City makes a British record £121m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, overshadowing the match. Jude Bellingham expected to start in No.10 role, while Alan Shearer warns of injury management.

England's World Cup preparation friendly in Orlando was thrown into chaos as torrential rain left the pitch waterlogged, with kick-off delayed indefinitely. The match, scheduled to be the final warm-up before the tournament, saw the Inter&Co Stadium pitch turn into a swimming pool under relentless downpours.

The FA confirmed the delay but offered no new start time, leaving players waiting at the team hotel. Reports from the ground described the surface as unplayable, with standing water across large areas. The storm was expected to continue for at least another hour, casting doubt on whether the game would proceed. This disruption comes as a major blow to manager Thomas Tuchel's plans to finalize his starting eleven and build cohesion before the World Cup opener against Croatia.

The unseasonable weather in Florida, while not uncommon, has raised concerns about the practicality of holding such a crucial fixture in a region prone to sudden downpours. Supporters and pundits alike are left guessing whether the match will be rescheduled or abandoned entirely, with the tournament looming just days away





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England Football World Cup Preparation Manchester City Transfer Elliot Anderson Rain Delay

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