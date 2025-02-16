Rain Delays Daytona 500 After Trump Leads Drivers in Lap of Honor

The Daytona 500 was postponed due to rain after only 11 laps. Former President Donald Trump led the drivers on a special lap in his presidential limousine before the rain started.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Rain has forced the postponement of the Daytona 500 on Sunday after just 11 laps. The race was halted shortly after former President Donald Trump , in his heavily armored presidential limousine known as 'The Beast,' led the drivers on two laps around the track. The rain began falling in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile Daytona International Speedway. 'This is your favorite president. I'm a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people,' Trump said.

'How you do this I don't know, but I just want you to be safe. You're talented people and you're great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I'll see you later.' NASCAR officials moved the start time to 2 p.m. Eastern earlier this week - 70 minutes ahead of the planned green flag - due to the potential for rain. Forecasters predicted inclement weather in the area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a 99% chance of rain. With the track requiring approximately two hours to dry, the race could resume as late as 7 p.m. Before the rain, 'Captain America' actor Anthony Mackie was at the 'Great American Race' and gave the command for drivers to start their engines





