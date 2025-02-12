Rain City Resources to Deploy ACCELi DLE Technology in Pennsylvania

Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) announced a partnership with Avonlea Lithium Corporation (ALC) and Kendra II to pilot their ACCELi Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology in Pennsylvania, utilizing brine from the Marcellus Shale formation.

Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) announced an agreement with Avonlea Lithium Corporation (ALC) and Kendra II, a brine logistics company, to deploy the ACCELi Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) pilot plant in Pennsylvania . This agreement grants Rain the option to acquire a 100% interest in ALC. The pilot plant, situated at Kendra's Springville brine transfer site, will test the ACCELi technology on brine extracted from the Marcellus Shale formation.

The 21-day trial is expected to process approximately 20,000 liters of brine per day, marking a significant step towards commercializing the DLE technology. Benjamin Hill, CEO of Rain City Resources, expressed enthusiasm for the field deployment, highlighting the potential of ACCELi to become a leading low-cost commercial DLE solution. The partnership also includes an exclusive service agreement between Kendra and ALC for a three-year period, granting Kendra the first right to serve as the exclusive service provider for all lithium projects utilizing the ACCELi technology within Pennsylvania.The Marcellus Shale, a geological formation rich in lithium-rich wastewater from natural gas production, has attracted global attention. Studies indicate that this formation could potentially supply up to 40% of the United States' current domestic lithium consumption. Rain City Resources, a company dedicated to sustainable lithium extraction, aims to address the environmental, social, and economic challenges associated with conventional brine extraction methods





