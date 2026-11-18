A weak storm system will bring rain and mountain snow to parts of New Mexico Tuesday night. Drier weather returns Wednesday before another storm moves into the state Friday. A cold front is moving across New Mexico Tuesday evening, bringing scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

A weak storm system will bring rain and mountain snow to parts of New Mexico Tuesday night. Drier weather returns Wednesday before another storm moves into the state Friday.

A cold front is moving across New Mexico Tuesday evening, bringing scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Showers will move from west to east through the evening, reaching the Albuquerque Metro around 10 pm. Rainfall amounts will generally be light before showers begin clearing out overnight. Snow will also develop in the northern mountains above 9,000 feet Tuesday evening and continue into early Wednesday morning.

Also read Dry and cool before next wintry system moves into New Mexico

Snowfall totals will generally stay below 4", but some mountain passes could become slick overnight. Meanwhile, areas of fog will develop again across east-central and southeastern New Mexico. Most rain and snow will come to an end before sunrise Wednesday. Morning fog in eastern New Mexico should clear by late morning, with drier weather returning statewide for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be close to average Wednesday before warming several degrees above average Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Another storm system will move into New Mexico Friday, bringing a chance for light rain and mountain snow, mainly across northwest New Mexico. Snow levels could drop as low as 6,500 feet by Friday night, although snowfall amounts are expected to remain light.

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The bigger impact from this storm will likely be the wind, with southwest wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph possible across parts of the state Friday. Breezy to windy conditions will continue Saturday as the storm moves out. Drier and quieter weather returns Sunday before another storm system moves into New Mexico Monday.

While there is still some uncertainty with the timing and strength of this storm, it could bring another round of light rain and mountain snow to parts of the state early next week.