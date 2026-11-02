Rain and Flooding Threats Return to Western Washington as November Begins

Western Washington faces increased rain and river flood risks in November. Sea-Tac Airport recorded the eighth driest October on record before wet weather systems arrive.

Historically the wettest month of the year has arrived for Western Washington. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) typically receives 6.31 inches of rain during this period. The arrival of November brings a significant shift in climate patterns. This transition marks the start of the so-called big dark. Sunset times now occur before 5 p.m. across the region. Residents must adjust to both darker evenings and returning precipitation.

Weather Systems Bring Rain to Coastal Areas

The beginning of the week offers dry conditions with plenty of clouds. Sunlight will peek through the clouds through Wednesday. After that point, a series of Pacific weather systems will arrive. These systems will offer periods of rain with breaks in between. The first weather system is forecast to spread rain onshore late Wednesday. The next system is expected to offer another dose of rain late Thursday. More rain associated with following weather systems is expected into the weekend.

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Overall rain amounts will vary significantly across the landscape. Areas along the coast and in the mountains may receive several inches of rain. The western interior will see a half to just over an inch. High temperatures are anticipated to be around early November averages in the 50s. Overall low temperatures should be relatively mild. These lows will range from the lower 40s to around 50 degrees.

Motorists Navigate High Snow Levels and Wet Roads

For those with plans to travel across the Cascades, snow levels this week are expected to remain rather high. Snow levels are primarily above highway pass levels. Precipitation starts late Wednesday. Snow levels into the weekend are expected to range from 5,000 feet up to 7,000 feet. Driving conditions across most mountain passes should involve wet pavement. Drivers must exercise caution on these slick surfaces.

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October overall was a dry month at Sea-Tac International Airport. Rainfall in the final week kept it from being one of the driest on record. The month finished with 1.29 inches of rain. This total is well below the average of 3.91 inches. The monthly total at Sea-Tac ranked as the eighth driest going back to when records began at the airport in 1945. This dry start makes the incoming wet weather more impactful.

River Flooding Risks Rise as Precipitation Increases

November also happens to be historically the number one month of the year for river flooding. This occurs primarily because there is usually little mountain snowpack to soak up those warmer rainy days. Snow levels rise during these events, sending water directly into river systems. At this time, river levels across western Washington are relatively low. Recent rains have helped pull river levels up from well below normal stream flows. These flows were measured in mid-October.

With more rain in sight as the month proceeds, the threat of river flooding usually rises. Those in low-lying areas along rivers and streams should prepare for the possibility of flooding. Residents must remain vigilant by monitoring weather and river forecasts. Awareness is key to safety. When you are weather aware, you are weather prepared. The weather outlook for the rest of the month offers temperatures to be primarily warmer than average. The odds of precipitation are above normal for the season.