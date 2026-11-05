Railway Engineer Loses Legal Battle Over Disputed 4.5ft Driveway Land in Leicestershire

Piers Connor and Christine Pasquire lose property dispute against Dawn and Richard Moore-Elphick. Judge rules squatters rights claim invalid for 4.5ft strip, risking driveway removal.

A high-profile legal dispute involving an eminent railway engineer and a local doctor has concluded with a ruling that could force the removal of a driveway extension. Piers Connor and his partner Christine Pasquire faced a losing battle against neighbors Dawn and Richard Moore-Elphick over a narrow strip of land in Hunters Rise, Leicestershire.

The conflict centers on a 4.5ft wide section of paving slabs that Connor and Pasquire installed to widen the entrance arc of their driveway. This improvement was intended to facilitate easier access between their home, valued at £615,000, and their horse paddock. The Property Chamber has now ruled that the couple does not own this specific strip of land.

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Core Legal Dispute Details

Piers Connor argued that he had acquired squatters rights to the disputed area through continuous usage since 2017. As an engineer who previously worked on the Channel Tunnel, Connor represented himself in the tribunal, asserting that his vehicles had regularly used the land to pass between his house and the field. He contended that paving over the land constituted an act of factual possession, which should grant him ownership.

However, Judge Ewan Paton rejected this argument during the two-day hearing. The presiding judge determined that squatters rights generally require ten years of continuous usage to be legally valid. Since Connor and Pasquire had only been using the land for a shorter period, the claim for adverse possession was not met. The judge noted that the stone laying and driving upon the land did not transfer ownership rights to the applicants.

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Competing Views and Stakeholder Positions

The Moore-Elphicks opposed Connor's claim with significant vigor, hiring lawyer Christopher Hudson to represent them. Hudson characterized his clients' rivals as opportunists and land grabbers, defending the property rights of Dawn and Richard Moore-Elphick. The legal team argued that the couple had no right to unilaterally alter the boundaries of the neighboring property or claim ownership through mere usage.

The dispute became increasingly acrimonious, with Judge Paton describing it as a neighbor feud that included severe threats. The judge referenced allegations that the Moore-Elphicks had threatened to diagonally cut through the paving slabs to resolve the conflict. Connor maintained that he believed he owned the access rights, while the Moore-Elphicks insisted the land was theirs, leading to a stalemate that required judicial intervention.

Judicial Reasoning and Ruling

Judge Ewan Paton provided a detailed explanation for his decision, stating that the case was essentially a dispute about access masquerading as a title dispute. He observed that the applicants had made the wrong legal application to address their immediate concerns regarding vehicle access. The judge acknowledged that the applicants desired a wider berth for vehicles but ruled that this convenience did not justify taking ownership of the neighbor's land.

The judge emphasized that the most recent events, including confrontations and mutual allegations, were not relevant to the legal determination of ownership. He found that Connor had only been in factual possession of the block-paved area since 2017. This timeframe was insufficient to establish adverse possession under the law. The court focused strictly on the legal definition of possession rather than the emotional intensity of the neighborhood conflict.

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Impact on Property and Future Access

The ruling has significant practical implications for Piers Connor and Christine Pasquire. They may now be forced to tear up the driveway extension they installed to connect their property to the horse paddock. The disputed wedge, which is a maximum of 1.4m wide, was the key element of the access issue. The judge noted that while there is no evidence on whether losing this area would make access impossible, it would certainly reduce convenience.

Dawn Moore-Elphick and Richard Moore-Elphick retain ownership of the land in question. The decision reinforces property boundaries and prevents unilateral encroachment on neighboring estates. For Connor and Pasquire, the loss of the legal claim means they must seek alternative solutions for vehicle access that do not infringe on their neighbors' property rights. This case serves as a strict reminder that usage of land does not equate to ownership without meeting specific legal timeframes.