The Railway Safety Act and a proposed bill in 2026 have come under fire for assuming that a two-crew mandate leads to increased safety. Critics argue that recent accidents have been caused by other factors. To tackle this issue, Congress should reject one-size-fits-all crew mandates and focus on reforms that will help improve safety and strengthen the industry by enforcing measures that could improve safety by investing in equipment.

Trees were built on the promise that hard work on the railroad could create opportunity and stability for the next generation, but not because it is a political talking point in Washington, but because every decision affects real people who expect to come home safely at the end of the day and who hope their children might someday have the same opportunity.

Senator JD Vance, originally introduced the Railway Safety Act, with the goal of improving rail safety. If Congress is serious about preventing future accidents, it should reject policies that make headlines and focus instead on policies that address the actual causes of accidents. A bill in 2026 includes elements of the Railway Safety Act, including a proposal to mandate two crew members in the operating cab of Class I freight trains. This proposal has raised concerns for lawmakers.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that, in 2020, 61% of the 3,305 rail accidents were not caused by staffing levels. It was a simple question of lawmakers: If staffing levels were not the cause of the accident, why has staffing become the centerpiece of the solution? Across the country, millions of Americans safely ride systems that operate differently. Freight and passenger rail are not identical, but the principle remains: safety outcomes should drive policy, not assumptions.

The U.S. has already seen what happens when railroads become less flexible, more expensive to operate, and slower to adapt. Railroad service contracts, investment slows, and jobs disappear, as communities lose opportunity. Eventually, taxpayers are asked to help carry the burden. Congress should not repeat that mistake in the name of safety, and instead focus on reforms that can actually improve safety and strengthen the industry at the same time.

The question Congress should ask is not whether a proposal sounds tough, but whether it would have prevented the next East Palestine. The Rail Safety Act needs further scrutiny. The CEO of Tower K Group, Phil Bell, expect Congress to focus on measures that could improve safety by investing in equipment





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