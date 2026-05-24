Rail chaos in London as enormous fire near Hackney Downs Station sparks tube and overground cancellations

An enormous fire near a station in Hackney has sparked rail chaos across London with tube services and overground lines cancelled and disrupted. Video footage posted to social media shows dark smoke billowing into the air over an aggressive fire near Hackney Downs Station on Sunday evening.

An enormous fire near a station in Hackney has sparked rail chaos across London with tube services and overground lines cancelled and disrupted. Video footage posted to social media shows dark smoke billowing into the air over an aggressive fire near Hackney Downs Station on Sunday evening.

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rushed from stations across north and east London to fight the blaze, which erupted at around 6pm in a residential building called Cottrill Gardens. A static caravan and two cars have been set alight, the London Fire Brigade said, as well as part of a grass embankment. The incident has forced Transport for London to suspend two rail lines running through Hackney while it 'responds to reports of a fire'.

Severe delays have been reported along the entirety on the Mildmay Line, with no service between Stratford and Gospel Oak. The Weaver Line, which runs north from Liverpool Street to Chingford, was totally out of action but is now operating with long delays. Holidaymakers looking to fly out of Stanstead Airport could also be affected, with all lines on the Stansted Express from Liverpool disrupted. Travellers have been warned that their journey could be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The Central Line, which also runs through Liverpool Street, is currently experiencing 'minor delays' caused by a fire alert at Leytonstone. Network Rail staff and firefighters remain at the scene this evening, though it is still unclear what caused the fire. Dozens of firefighters are tackling an enormous blaze near Hackney Downs Station in east London. Video footage posted to social media shows dark smoke billowing into the air over an aggressive fire near Hackney Downs Station on Sunday evening.

A statement from the London Fire Brigade read: 'Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on Cottrill Gardens in Hackney.

'A static caravan and two cars are alight, as well as part of a grass embankment. 'Control Officers took the first of over 20 calls at 18.00 and have mobilised crews from Homerton, Leyton, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations to the scene. 'The cause of the fire is not yet known. ' Football fans trying to get home from fixtures on the final day of the Premier League could also experience problems.

Arsenal fans returning to north London from Crystal Palace via Liverpool Street may suffer delays, as could fans who attended fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United this afternoon





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London Rail Chaos Tube Services Overground Lines Fire Hackney Downs Station Cottrill Gardens Static Caravan Cars Grass Embankment Transport For London Mildmay Line Weaver Line Stanstead Airport Central Line Leytonstone Network Rail Fire Alert Premier League Arsenal Fans Crystal Palace Liverpool Street Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United

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