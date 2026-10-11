Raiders trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 third-round pick, Fernando Mendoza to start

The Raiders have traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round pick, clearing the way for rookie Fernando Mendoza to start. Cousins reunites with Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The deal was completed just one hour before the trade deadline.

As a result, rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will start at quarterback for the Raiders this Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Cousins, a 15-year veteran, was originally signed by the Raiders to prepare Mendoza to become the starter and franchise quarterback. The contract was structured so that the Raiders essentially paid him nothing while gaining a third-round pick.

Also read Vikings bringing back Kirk Cousins in trade with Raiders to address QB troubles

Tom Delaney, the team's senior vice president of football administration, engineered the creative deal. Aidan O'Connell will now serve as Mendoza's backup. In his first social media move after the trade, Cousins showed excitement about reuniting with Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins' first Instagram post after the trade was a collaboration with the NFL that featured a photo of the two hugging after a game when Cousins played for the Atlanta Falcons.

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Cousins Reunites With Jefferson

In the post, Cousins and Jefferson shared kind words. Cousins said, Thank you for what you meant to me, man. Jefferson responded, Same, dog. Much love.

Although the post was technically from the NFL, Cousins is an approved collaborator, meaning he had to approve it appearing on his profile. Cousins spent part of his career with the Vikings before joining the Falcons and then the Raiders. His return to Minnesota pairs him again with Jefferson, one of the league's top receivers. The trade marks the end of Cousins' brief tenure in Las Vegas, where he served as a mentor to Mendoza.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently discussed the plan for Mendoza to eventually take over. He said, Yeah, eventually Fernando is going to play football. We have a plan. We don't have a timeline for that.

Mendoza Will Start For Raiders

Kirk is playing really well, and we're in the hunt. It's really important that we keep playing really well behind him and continue to develop Fernando, but Fernando is going to play at some point. It's not going to be this week. With Cousins now gone, Mendoza will get his chance sooner than later.

Each week, Mendoza has looked more ready and capable. He has a stronger arm and significantly better mobility than Cousins, and the example Cousins provided has helped prepare him for the role. Raiders general manager John Spytek made it clear on the night he drafted Mendoza that he loved him and staked the future of the franchise on him. Spytek said, Just a great person.

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GM Praises Rookie Quarterback

Raised the right way, great family. He's about the right things, it's about his team, it's about winning, it's about doing the right thing, being accountable to the whole organization. It's very little to do with all the accolades he got after they won all those games. And he's really smart.

He works really hard. This means a lot to him. And I don't think being the first overall pick and winning the Heisman and all the things that he's gotten will change him. I think that it'll actually make him work harder to prove that he's worth all that and then earn even more.

Mendoza saw his first meaningful action of the season in October against the New England Patriots. He spoke about the experience, saying, It wasn't a great experience because of the overall outcome. I wanted to do my part any way I could help the team. I was called upon and I really appreciate all my teammates, especially some of the stars going out there, still having a fight to win and a fight and a fighting effort.

New Era Of Raiders Football

So I really appreciate all those guys putting their best effort for that last drive. Now Mendoza will start this Sunday versus the Seahawks, marking the beginning of a new era of Raiders football. The trade clears the way for the rookie to lead the team while Cousins heads back to Minnesota to reunite with Jefferson and the Vikings.