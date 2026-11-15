Raiders Trade for Vikings QB Cousins to Launch Rookie Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota for a pick to start rookie Fernando Mendoza against the Seahawks on November 15, 2026.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their November 15, 2026, home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium as a fundamentally different team compared to their previous week's performance. After nine games and another defeat against a quality opponent that Las Vegas could have competed better against, the trade deadline forced the Raiders' hand. The franchise's front office received an offer they could not refuse from the Minnesota Vikings. This strategic shift allowed rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza to make his first career start after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

Rookie Quarterback Makes Immediate Impact

All eyes were on Las Vegas' rookie at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders have long sought a young, talented quarterback with Mendoza's specific skill set. Those skills had been tucked away on the bench and the practice field throughout this season, up until Sunday, that is. Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins to the Vikings, who used the No. 1 overall pick on Fernando Mendoza in return for a third-round pick. This acquisition paved the way for Mendoza's first start and signaled a clear directional change for the franchise's future offensive identity. The move was designed to unlock the potential that had been suppressed during the first nine weeks of the season.

Also read Raiders start Fernando Mendoza at quarterback vs Seahawks after Cousins trade

Offense Dominates First Half Performance

The Raiders' offense looked competent on Sunday, and they did so early in the game for one of the first times all season. Following a Seahawks turnover, Mendoza led the Raiders on an 11-play, 46-yard touchdown drive, making several plays that would not have been possible previously. This included an 11-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal that put the Raiders up 7-0 early in the game. Mendoza finished the first half as the team's leading rusher, a statistic that would never have happened previously with the former starting lineup. Offensively, the Raiders played arguably their best first half of the season during this span.

Defensive Unit Restricts Seahawks Running Game

Las Vegas' defense came to play on Sunday, holding the Seahawks to one touchdown in the first half. The unit responded well to the spark their teammates on offense started the game with. Even that touchdown they allowed was a fortunate play for the Seahawks, as the Raiders' defense was one tackle away from holding Seattle scoreless in the first half. After allowing multiple rushers to run for 100 yards in the first half in recent weeks, Las Vegas' defense held the Seahawks to 52 rushing yards in the first half. The defense forced two turnovers, helping keep the team competitive despite the eventual loss. Las Vegas won the time of possession by nearly nine minutes in the first half, controlling the tempo effectively.

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Offensive Line Struggles Limit Ground Game

The only position group the Raiders have not adequately addressed that impacts their ability to run the ball is the offensive line. Tyler Linderbaum was a solid addition, but Las Vegas has question marks at every other position on the line. Kolton Miller has lost a step, and both starting offensive guards are mediocre at best, regardless of who Las Vegas plays at those positions. DJ Glaze's durability is top-tier, but he still needs further improvement. The Raiders essentially have question marks at three or four offensive line positions, which has significantly impacted the Raiders' ground game. Through three quarters, Las Vegas had 65 rushing yards, which was not enough to help the Raiders sustain drives in the second half.

Safety Errors and Second Half Collapse

Both of Las Vegas' safeties made costly mistakes on Sunday during the second half. Jeremy Chinn and Treydan Stukes are two of the best defensive backs on the roster. If defenses can successfully complete passes against those two, it is likely to be a long day for the Raiders. The defense gave up big plays in the second half after the unit was again left on the field for way too long. Early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks held the ball for 13 of the second half's first 17 minutes. Leonard's unit could have performed better, but today's loss highlighted the need for consistency across all phases of the game. The team must address these defensive lapses and offensive line deficiencies to compete with elite opponents moving forward.