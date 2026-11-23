Las Vegas Raiders demonstrate resilience against Denver Broncos on Nov 22, 2026, as Fernando Mendoza leads offense and defense holds strong despite injuries.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the squad faced the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on November 22, 2026. While the final result was a loss for Las Vegas, the performance offered tangible evidence of significant developmental strides. The team managed to overcome a sluggish offensive start to compete intensely against a top-tier opponent for the duration of the game. This level of competitiveness stands in stark contrast to their 3-14 record during the previous season.

Defensive Progress Against Denver Offense

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean and the defensive unit displayed marked improvement during the first half of the contest. The defense successfully limited the Denver Broncos rushing attack to just 50 yards during that initial 30-minute period. This performance represented a significant shift from recent weeks, where opposing teams had routinely gained nearly or over 100 yards before halftime. The defensive backs also performed adequately, keeping the team within striking distance despite occasional forgettable moments throughout the season.

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Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was held to a 66.9 rating in the first half, a statistic that highlights the effectiveness of the Las Vegas pass rush and coverage. The defensive front generated crucial pressure, resulting in a sack on Nix during the first half. These efforts kept the game competitive until the Las Vegas offense began to find its rhythm. The unit has addressed several roster deficiencies, though challenges remain for the remainder of the schedule.

Interior Defensive Line Injury Crisis

Las Vegas Raiders interior defensive tackle Tim Keenan III and center Adam Butler suffered injuries during the first half of the November 22 match. The team entered the game already missing interior run stopper Tonka Hemingway. The loss of Keenan and Butler further depleted an already thin rotation along the middle of the defensive line. The front office must address these personnel gaps significantly during the upcoming offseason to maintain defensive integrity.

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The injury toll on the interior defensive line is extensive. The Raiders have previously lost Thomas Booker and Foley Fatukasi to injuries this season and moved on from Jonah Laulu. Despite these setbacks, the defense managed to hold Denver to 41 rushing yards in the third quarter as well. The ability to limit the ground game despite missing key starters underscores the depth and scheme effectiveness. However, the cumulative effect of these injuries remains a critical area of concern for the organization.

Offensive Resilience and Quarterback Development

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza demonstrated growing confidence in his second consecutive start against a stout defense. After a difficult opening half, the offense manufactured two scoring drives of at least 65 yards in the second quarter. The play-calling and execution clicked, allowing the team to capitalize on a short field created by the defense stopping the Broncos on a fourth-and-short situation. A touchdown followed, showcasing a balanced attack that kept the Denver defense off balance.

Mendoza led the offense effectively without the presence of the league's top tight end. This performance suggests that the Raiders are only a few roster additions away from contending with the best teams in the league. Running back Ashton Jeanty contributed to the ground attack, helping to establish a physical presence. The ability to sustain drives and score points without their premier pass-catcher indicates a high ceiling for the offensive unit. Mendoza missed several passes that a more experienced version of himself would likely have completed, but the trajectory is positive.

Looking Ahead for Las Vegas Franchise

The Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos serves as a valuable data point for the Las Vegas Raiders organization. The team has confirmed that when all cylinders are firing, they can compete with league leaders for four full quarters. This progress is a critical development as the franchise looks toward the offseason and beyond. The focus will now shift to addressing the interior defensive line depth and continuing to develop Fernando Mendoza.

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Ashton Jeanty and the offensive skill players will look to build on the momentum generated in the second half of this game. The defensive unit, despite the injuries, showed they can contain high-powered offenses when healthy. The front office must prioritize the defensive line in the upcoming draft or free agency. The Raiders have laid the groundwork for a more competitive future, even if the November 22 result did not end in a victory.