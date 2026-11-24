Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw five sacks but also displayed franchise potential in a loss to the Denver Broncos, while the rushing attack improved significantly under coach Klint Kubiak's system.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak addressed the media on Tuesday regarding the team's performance against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Silver and Black suffered a defeat despite a significant resurgence in their rushing attack. The loss continues a difficult stretch for the franchise, which has now lost seven of its last eight games.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a mixed statistical performance that highlighted both his rookie struggles and his high ceiling. He committed errors that resulted in five sacks by Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto and six batted-down passes. These mistakes directly contributed to offensive stagnation during critical moments of the contest.

Also read Fernando Mendoza Throws Three Touchdowns but Pick-Six Dooms Raiders in 38-24 Loss to Broncos

Despite these setbacks, Mendoza executed several plays that demonstrated why NFL executives praised him as the number one overall pick out of college. His ability to make franchise-caliber decisions in the pocket suggests that the learning curve for the rookie signal-caller is steep but manageable. This performance left Raider Nation with the sting of a loss but the excitement of seeing their future franchise anchor show flashes of brilliance.

The Raiders offensive line delivered a standout performance that finally unlocked the ground game, which is the foundation of Klint Kubiak's philosophy. It had been seven weeks since the team executed the rushing attack with such effectiveness, allowing the offense to control the tempo. Sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech and tight end Ian Thomas provided reliable targets that helped sustain drives and keep the defense honest.

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Klint Kubiak expressed immense satisfaction with the physicality displayed by his offensive line, noting that the improved push up front was a direct result of players becoming more comfortable with the scheme. He emphasized that mastering the run game is vital for reducing third-down distances and gaining leverage in the fourth quarter when big runs are most impactful.

Free agent prize interior offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum stressed the importance of maintaining a rigorous work ethic despite the positive running trends. He warned against moral victories, insisting that the team must address the underlying reasons for their losses while building upon the recent offensive successes. The veteran leader urged the locker room to keep working until they reach the other side of their current challenges.

The Raiders defense conceded 38 points to the Broncos, a result exacerbated by severe injuries to the defensive tackle rotation. The unit entered the game missing one starting defensive tackle and lost the other starter, Adam Butler, along with two additional players during the contest. This lack of interior depth has been a glaring issue since last season, leaving the defense unable to generate necessary interior pressure.

Klint Kubiak acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating that practice squad players must immediately step up to fill the void. The coaching staff plans to evaluate external free agents to bolster the defensive line, emphasizing that incoming players must be ready to contribute on snap one without adjustment periods. General Manager John Spytek signed cornerback Eric Stokes, who has struggled but continues to fight through his difficulties.

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Cornerback Jermod McCoy faced challenges covering Broncos receivers, allowing significant yardage including a touchdown run by Jonah Coleman. The defensive line has struggled to produce consistent pass rush results, though multiple rookies are gaining valuable experience despite the losses. Klint Kubiak highlighted Jermod McCoy's positive moments as part of their developmental process, noting the player's high snap count and trajectory.

Special teams also faced scrutiny after breaking down early in the game. Punter AJ Cole faced issues with punt protection, leading to a full block by Sai'voin Jones and a partial block. These protection issues gift-wrapped Denver with early momentum and set up points during the Broncos' opening push. The unit failed to deliver the stellar performance expected from previous weeks.

Placekicker Matt Gay remained a bright spot for the special teams unit despite questions about his availability due to a hip injury. Gay shook off the ailment and converted all four of his kicks during the contest. The Silver and Black also successfully contained Denver's return game by keeping kicks away from Marvin Mims, preventing further damage from special teams errors.

Coach Klint Kubiak balanced the need to win with the necessity of developing young talent like Fernando Mendoza, Jack Bech, and Jermod McCoy. He stated that giving young guys the reps they need is essential for future success, even if it means accepting some mistakes in the present. The coaching staff remains focused on implementing game plans to win while fostering the growth of the roster's core younger players.