- Top draft pick Fernando Mendoza's first career road start comes against Denver's dominant defense, one week after he was sacked half a dozen times by the Seattle Seahawks in his |a...

"I believe getting thrown in the fire is the best way to learn, and the Seahawks and the Broncos both have considerably elite defenses," the Las Vegas rookie said as he prepared to lead the Raiders against the host Broncos , who have won five straight.

"I really believe every NFL defense is elite because when you're playing at this level, the margin for error is so small, and all the defensive coordinators are geniuses," Mendoza said in his aw-shucks kind of way. "So, I'm honored and blessed to go against a great defensive coordinator in coach Robbie every single day, especially in OTAs and fall camp and training camp.

Also read Raiders Hit With Tough News on First Injury Report Ahead of Broncos

So, I believe that's helped prepare me, and now I'm excited to embark on this journey with my teammates.

" Vance Joseph's defense has an NFL-best 157 sacks over the last 2 1/2 seasons, and the Broncos are coming off a bye week, so they're healthier with starting safetiesis making his 45th career start Sunday and he was asked this week to look back on his second career start, against Pittsburgh in 2024. "It's night and day," Nix said. "My second start wasn't what I'm doing now. It's hard for a rookie quarterback.

Advertisement

I don't care if you're sitting behind a guy like Kirk who you can learn from. You still have to go out there and ultimately play and ultimately do it.

"And to his credit, he played a really good defense last week. He's going to play a really good one this week," Nix added.

"And it's just not easy and unfortunately the world's not going to give him any time to go through the obstacles that it takes as a rookie quarterback. But he'll continue to develop, he's a smart kid and he's played in big moments in college and I think that does translate.

"last week marked Mendoza's first loss as a starter since Nov. 16, 2024, when he was playing for California and Syracuse defeated the Golden Bears 33-25. Mendoza went undefeated last season in leading Indiana to the national championship and capturing the Heisman Trophy. Live Bay Area weather updates: Severe flooding inundates roadways leads to crashes, closures across Northern CaliforniaEXCLUSIVE: Head of FBI SF says Bay Area espionage is a 'constantly evolving threat' amid AI boomMendoza versus Denver's defense.

Advertisement

The rookie has to deal with a unit that has racked up 26 sacks and has been especially disruptive with the- Broncos coach Sean Payton can move into sole possession of 10th place on the career NFL victories list with a win Sunday. He's tied with Dan Reeves and Mike Tomlin with 201 wins, including the playoffs. - The Raiders are the 11th team to be 4-6 or worse after opening a season 3-0.

Of the other 10 teams, only the 2009 - The Broncos have won an NFL-record 16 consecutive one-score games dating to last season. That's one more than the Peyton Manning-led Colts from 2008-09. - Mendoza became the fourth No. 1 draft pick at quarterback to have a rushing touchdown but no TD passes in his first start.is the third player since 1999 with at least 70 sacks and 140 tackles for loss before his 30th birthday.and J.J.

Watt were the others. Crosby has been double-teamed or chipped 106 times, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, the most of any edge rusher. Head of FBI SF says Bay Area espionage is 'frenetic' amid AI boom