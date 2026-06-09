Raiders Rely on Veteran Coach Mike McCoy to Develop Top Draft Pick Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Mike McCoy as assistant head coach to guide rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick. McCoy's decades of experience with elite quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Peyton Manning aims to ensure a successful development plan.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made critical decisions throughout the offseason, starting immediately after their regular-season finale victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The franchise cleaned house, dismissing most of the coaching staff under former head coach Pete Carroll.

Then, the front office focused on finding a new, offensive-minded head coach. After a delayed interview process-because initial candidate Klint Kubiak was busy winning a Super Bowl-the Raiders officially hired Kubiak as their next head coach. Within days, Kubiak made his first major hire, bringing in Mike McCoy as assistant head coach. The No. 1 overall pick is one of the most valuable assets in the National Football League.

The Raiders hold that pick in the upcoming draft and have a clear need at quarterback, making the selection even more crucial. A significant factor in Kubiak's decision to hire McCoy was McCoy's extensive experience working with high-drafted and first-overall quarterbacks. That experience aligns perfectly with Las Vegas's plan to develop its future franchise quarterback.

McCoy joins the Raiders after decades in the league, having worked directly with talents like Trevor Lawrence, Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, and, most recently, Cam Ward. His presence is invaluable as the organization looks to maximize the potential of its prized rookie quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, while veteran Kirk Cousins provides immediate stability. The Raiders have only held the No. 1 pick twice in their history and are determined to improve on past results.

McCoy's long-term experience, spanning multiple eras of quarterback development, will be critical in guiding Mendoza through the challenges of being a top draft pick. The Raiders plan to bring Mendoza along gradually, removing pressure for immediate wins or accelerated development as long as Cousins can perform. With McCoy's decades of knowledge at their disposal, the organization aims to not only develop Mendoza effectively but potentially expedite his growth.

Surviving 30 years in the NFL is rare, and McCoy brings exactly what Las Vegas needs: a steady hand who has seen what highly drafted quarterbacks endure at every stage of their careers. During mandatory minicamp, McCoy emphasized the importance of patience. He reflected on his time with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, noting that even a generational talent in his second system needs time to master everything. Mistakes are inevitable, but they are part of the learning process.

Every young player progresses at a different rate, and there is no universal timeline for development. McCoy also recalled working with another quarterback years earlier, highlighting how varied each player's journey can be. The Raiders are committed to a patient, structured approach, and McCoy's perspective will be central to that process as they prepare to mold Mendoza into their long-term answer under center





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Raiders Mike Mccoy Fernando Mendoza NFL Draft Quarterback Development Klint Kubiak

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