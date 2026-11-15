Raiders Quarterback Fernando Mendoza Leads Opening Drive Score in Week 10 Matchup

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza scored on his first professional drive against the Seattle Seahawks, highlighting the team's new offensive direction.

The Las Vegas Raiders opened their Week 10 contest against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2026, with high expectations surrounding their new leadership. The franchise sought its first victory against a team with a winning record this season, a milestone that had eluded them for years. Central to this campaign was the transition at the most volatile position in the organization. After enduring seasons of instability, the front office finally established continuity by hiring head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. This strategic overhaul culminated in drafting Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, a move designed to anchor the team for the long term.

New Offensive Leadership Takes Field

The dynamic between the new coaching staff and the rookie quarterback had never been tested until Sunday. Prior to this matchup, Klint Kubiak, Andrew Janocko, and Fernando Mendoza had not operated together in a live game setting. The urgency for this synergy increased significantly after the team traded veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before the trade deadline. With Cousins departing, the Raiders had no choice but to turn to their drafted prospect. Mendoza, the previous season's Heisman Trophy winner, stepped onto the field as the starter. This moment marked a definitive shift from years of subpar performances at the position, signaling that the team viewed him as the permanent solution for the foreseeable future.

Also read Raiders start Fernando Mendoza at quarterback vs Seahawks after Cousins trade

Mendoza Drives Team to First Quarter Score

The game began with a perfect setup for the rookie signal-caller. The Las Vegas defense forced a turnover on the Seattle Seahawks' opening possession, giving the offense a short field immediately. This advantageous position allowed Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko to utilize their playbook with a flexibility rarely seen earlier in the season. The resulting drive was methodical and well-executed, covering 46 yards in 11 plays to reach the end zone. Fernando Mendoza converted this opportunity into points, tying the franchise's season-high for first-quarter scoring. The successful drive provided the first concrete evidence of how the new offensive system could function effectively with Mendoza under center.

Raiders Defense Benefits from Quarterback Threat

Mendoza's unique skill set forced the Seattle defense into complex strategic dilemmas. His mobility required defenders to respect the threat of him escaping the pocket or scrambling, which in turn created more space for receivers. This dual threat made Mendoza's passing accuracy even more lethal, as opponents could not focus exclusively on covering his targets. For the first time this season, the opposing team faced the same challenges that the Raiders' defense had struggled with in recent weeks. Las Vegas had previously suffered against mobile quarterbacks who could both pass and run effectively. Now, the Raiders' offense possessed that same dual-threat capability, putting the Seahawks in a difficult position to defend.

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Offense Struggles Without Tight End Brock Bowers

Despite a strong start, the Raiders failed to maintain their momentum in the second half. The team had a scoring opportunity before halftime but did not convert, leaving them in a precarious position. When the second half began, Las Vegas received the ball first, presenting another chance to build a commanding lead. A score on either of these drives would have put the Raiders ahead by multiple possessions. Instead, the offense stalled completely. The team failed to score a single point in the third quarter and went nearly the entire fourth quarter without putting any points on the board. This forgettable second half erased the positives established during arguably their best first half against a winning opponent.

Injury to Key Player Halts Offensive Momentum

A critical factor in the Raiders' second-half collapse was the absence of tight end Brock Bowers. The Seahawks defense had to adjust its strategy after Bowers left the game with an ankle injury. Once he was removed from the field, the Raiders' offense appeared completely out of sorts. Bowers is widely regarded as the best tight end in the league when healthy, and his absence disrupted the flow of the entire attack. This disruption also placed additional pressure on the Las Vegas defense, which had to compensate for the lack of offensive production. The team remains a work in progress, and coaching staff Klint Kubiak must find answers to support the offense without their primary target.