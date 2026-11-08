Raiders Quarterback Battle Heats Up Before 49ers Clash

Las Vegas Raiders face critical three-game stretch against 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos that will determine if Kirk Cousins retains the starting job over rookie Fernando Mendoza.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter a pivotal three-week evaluation period starting this Sunday, with the outcome potentially determining the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Head Coach Klint Kubiak faces a difficult decision between veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza as the team prepares to host the San Francisco 49ers. This upcoming matchup serves as the first test in a series that includes the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, both of which are scheduled to follow in quick succession.

Mendoza Opportunity Depends On Early Results

Fernando Mendoza sits at the center of this strategic dilemma, with his tenure as the potential starter contingent entirely on the team's performance over the next twenty-one days. At a 4-4 record, the Raiders have secured their current standing, but they must prove they can win against stronger opponents to justify keeping Cousins at the helm. The organization is willing to grant Mendoza the space to develop, yet the window for proving his readiness is narrow and immediately active.

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The Raiders utilized their first draft pick on Mendoza, who previously won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Indiana University. Klint Kubiak must eventually hand the offense to the rookie, but the timing of that transition remains the primary question. Cousins could perform adequately in the upcoming game, yet his long-term role may be decided by factors outside his direct control, specifically the team's overall defensive capabilities.

Defensive Weaknesses Expose Roster Vulnerabilities

Kirk Cousins' potential successor must wait for a signal from Klint Kubiak, but the pressure to make a change stems largely from defensive struggles. The Raiders recently defeated the New York Jets 38-33, a victory that provided crucial breathing room but masked significant underlying issues. During that contest, Las Vegas surrendered 140 rushing yards before halftime, highlighting a persistent vulnerability in their front seven.

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These defensive lapses were similarly exposed in a 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots and a disheartening first-half deficit against the Los Angeles Rams. In the Rams game, the defense allowed San Francisco to dictate the flow of play with impunity. Such performances indicate that the team's success is heavily dependent on its ability to protect the quarterback and contain the run, rather than offensive brilliance alone.

Three Week Win Or Lose Scenario Defined

The immediate future for Kirk Cousins hinges on whether the Raiders can secure victories against the 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos. If the team wins all three games, the record would improve to 7-4, providing a strong argument for Cousins to retain the starting job against the Cleveland Browns. In this scenario, Cousins would have demonstrated stability and the ability to win close games, keeping the playoff hopes alive.

Conversely, a sweep of these three opponents would be ideal for Mendoza, who would then enter the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with momentum. The Raiders have already defeated the Chargers earlier in the season, making this a favorable matchup for a rookie signal-caller. A second win in this stretch, bringing the record to 6-5, would also strengthen the case for Cousins if the team can show defensive improvement.

Coaching Decision Criteria Remains Strict

Klint Kubiak's final decision will likely be based on tangible progress rather than mere survival. If the Raiders win one of these three games, the coaching staff must evaluate whether the team has solved specific on-field problems. Questions regarding third-down efficiency and run game execution will dictate whether Cousins remains the starter against Cleveland.

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A loss in all three matchups, dropping the record to 4-7, would make it difficult to justify allowing Mendoza to sit on the sideline for another game. At that point, the coaching staff would need to prioritize the future by giving Mendoza playing time to prepare him for the next season. The coming weeks will determine if the Raiders can build a sustainable playoff run or if they must pivot to a long-term rebuilding strategy under a new quarterback.