Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza to make first start vs Seahawks top-ranked defense

No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start for the Raiders against a Seahawks defense that has dominated rookie quarterbacks under coach Mike Macdonald.

Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks, pitting the No. 1 overall draft pick against the NFL's top-ranked defense.

The Seahawks allow a league-low 244.2 yards per game and have made life difficult for even the league's best quarterbacks. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald has been especially tough on rookie quarterbacks. He went 5-1 against rookie starters as Baltimore's defensive coordinator and is 4-0 as Seattle's head coach. In their first NFL starts against Macdonald, C.J.

Also read Las Vegas Raiders Start Fernando Mendoza vs Seattle Seahawks

Stroud, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Nix and Max Brosmer took 15 sacks and threw nine interceptions. They went 16 quarters without a touchdown pass. Nix scored the group's only offensive touchdown on a run. Since Macdonald took over the Seahawks in 2024, rookies have averaged just 4.5 yards per attempt against Seattle, according to Next Gen Stats.

Seattle Defense Dominates Rookie Quarterbacks

That is two full yards fewer than against all other defenses and the lowest average among defenses facing at least 100 rookie attempts. In 174 dropbacks, rookies threw one touchdown and seven interceptions. Their success rate fell from 40.9 percent against everyone else to 29.9 percent against Seattle. Seattle has blitzed rookie quarterbacks on 29.3 percent of dropbacks, slightly above the NFL average of 28.7.

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Rookies managed a 15.7 percent success rate against those blitzes, the lowest among defenses with at least 30 such dropbacks. This season, Seattle has blitzed on just 22.6 percent of opponent dropbacks, the league's second-lowest rate. When the Seahawks do blitz, opponents average 5.0 yards per attempt, the fewest against any defense since 2018. Only 11.1 percent of those dropbacks produce an explosive play, the lowest rate in the NFL this year.

Mendoza has appeared in just one game, completing 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards late in a blowout loss to New England. He won the Heisman Trophy last season and led Indiana to the national championship. The Raiders brought him along slowly while Kirk Cousins ran the offense, and coaches said Mendoza made the most of his time and put together outstanding practices in recent weeks.

Sometimes coach Sully (QBs coach Mike Sullivan) will reference back to Spring Fernando, Mendoza said. I don't want to talk about myself in the third person, but it just shows how much improvement there's been. I'm a lot more confident as a quarterback, and I feel more developed. Raiders offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak spent last season practicing against the Seahawks on the way to winning a Super Bowl with them.

He knows what Mendoza is walking into. It is, yeah, and every week in the NFL is tough, and this is the best defense in the NFL, Kubiak said. And again, he's got to go do his job and not worry about a whole lot else. Everybody does their 1/11th and everyone around him elevates their play.

Mendoza said he is ready for the challenge. They're one of the best defenses in the league, so it's going to be a great challenge, Mendoza said. I'm excited to do my 1/11th out there. Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori has blitzed on 54 plays this season, according to Next Gen Stats, the most among defensive backs.

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Raiders Rely on Ground Game Against Seahawks

He blitzed 65 times all of last season, and his 17 quarterback pressures already match his total from last year. The Seahawks have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 38 consecutive games, including playoffs. Las Vegas has eclipsed 100 yards rushing just twice this season and not since Week 3 at New Orleans. The Raiders average 26.4 points per game, eighth in the NFL, after reaching that number just once in 2025.

Macdonald praised the Raiders for their progress. They're building it around the people that they have and they're doing it at a high level, Macdonald said. I respect how they operate, obviously, and they have great people and good players. They're moving the ball and putting up a lot of points.

One historical blueprint may offer hope. On New Year's Day in 2023, Pittsburgh handed the ball to Najee Harris 22 times and he ran for 111 yards as the Steelers rushed for 183 yards. Pittsburgh's defense held Baltimore to 13 points, and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett protected the ball. With a little more than four minutes left, he took over at his own 20, down four.

Eleven plays later, Pickett found Harris for a 10-yard touchdown with 56 seconds left in a 16-13 Steelers win. Mendoza will become the fifth top overall draft pick at quarterback to make his first start in Week 10 or later in the common draft era, according to Next Gen Stats. The other four are Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, Peyton Manning and Jared Goff. He is the only quarterback with 75 or more passes and no interceptions.

Mendoza Joins Elite Draft Pick Group

He also has thrown five touchdown passes in three games with a 116.0 passer rating. This is the Seahawks' first regular-season game in Las Vegas since the Raiders moved there in 2020. For Macdonald, it is another meeting with a former team after winning a Super Bowl as an assistant. He is the seventh to win a Super Bowl as a coordinator and then face that team the following season as the opponent's head coach.

Howard Schnellenberger, in 1972 against Miami, is the only coach to win in such a scenario.