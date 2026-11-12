Raiders Prepare for Seahawks Matchup With Mendoza Leading Offense

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak evaluates quarterback Fernando Mendoza's debut against the Seattle Seahawks as the team seeks to break their recent losing streak.

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a critical divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks, with young quarterback Fernando Mendoza poised to make his professional debut under center. Head coach Klint Kubiak has publicly praised the energy and culture being established within the locker room despite a challenging start to the season. The team currently sits at a 4-5 record after a recent defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, but there is growing confidence in the development of the young roster.

Klint Kubiak Builds Culture Amidst Losses

Klint Kubiak has maintained high morale in the Raiders locker room despite the team suffering from a four-game losing streak. Many observers might have expected a team with the Raiders' historical talent level to pack it in during such a slump, but the head coach has successfully kept the energy elevated. This resilience is evident in the impressive moments displayed by young players on the field. The foundational elements of Kubiak's scheme are becoming visible, even as the team processes the learning curve of a first-year head coach.

Also read Raiders Name Fernando Mendoza Starting QB After Trading Kirk Cousins to Vikings

While there have been inevitable gaffes associated with Klint Kubiak's early tenure, the overall direction suggests a strong cultural shift. The head coach is focused on building a sustainable winning environment rather than chasing immediate perfection. This approach has helped stabilize the team as they navigate the difficulties of rebuilding. The focus remains on long-term development and establishing a new identity that prioritizes toughness and consistency.

Fernando Mendoza Steps Into Starting Role

John Spytek, the executive vice president of football operations and general manager, made a surprising decision by acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings. The previous plan involved letting Fernando Mendoza develop behind a veteran starter until he was fully ready. That timeline has accelerated significantly, with Mendoza now taking over the starting duties much earlier than anticipated. The Vikings were desperate for a quarterback, which allowed the Raiders to secure a top-100 pick in return for the transaction.

Advertisement

The Las Vegas Raiders would not have executed this trade unless they believed Fernando Mendoza was prepared to handle the responsibilities of a starting quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick has spent time learning from Cousins during his tenure in Minnesota. However, Mendoza now faces a formidable challenge as he starts his career against two tough defenses in quick succession. His ability to respond to the pressure of his debut will be a key storyline for the upcoming matchup.

Offensive Line Shields New Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line has delivered an absolute standout performance in pass protection this season. This unit contrasts sharply with last year's group, which struggled significantly in both run-blocking and pass-blocking scenarios. The current lineup has allowed only 11 sacks this season, tying for the second-fewest in the entire National Football League. This improvement is largely credited to the addition of experienced offensive line coach Rick Dennison, who has raised the floor of the group.

The elevated play of linemen like Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze has been crucial for the team's success. Their ability to maintain a clean pocket provides a stable environment for Fernando Mendoza to operate. Without this protection, the young quarterback would face excessive pressure and limited time to make decisions. The continuity and experience of the offensive line will be vital in keeping the Mendoza-led offense effective against aggressive defensive fronts.

Defense Must Create Turnovers Against Seattle

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has historically capitalized on opportunities to generate turnovers, a tactic that fueled their early-season victories. However, the team has failed to create these critical plays during their recent string of losses. Young defenders such as Treydan Stukes and Hezekiah Masses are now tasked with taking the ball away from opponents. Creating short fields and easy scoring opportunities for the offense is essential to turning the season around.

Advertisement

If the defense allows opposing quarterbacks to become comfortable, the Raiders risk extending their losing streak to seven games. Recent losses have seen the defense allow 30-plus points in multiple contests. The upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks presents a test of this resilience. The Seahawks offense is currently struggling, while the Raiders defense is still working on its rebuild. This clash between two struggling units suggests that one side must find a way to dominate to secure the win.

Prediction And Next Steps For The Team

The game against the Seattle Seahawks features a struggling offense facing a defense that is still in development. In such scenarios, the team with more structure and experience often has the advantage. The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to leverage their improved offensive line and the leadership of Klint Kubiak to secure a victory. The Super Bowl champions are expected to outperform the team that is still in a rebuilding phase.

Jeremy Brener, an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI, has analyzed the matchup and predicts a 31-20 win for the Seahawks. Brener has covered the Seahawks since 2023 and holds a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Central Florida. His prediction highlights the uncertainty surrounding the Raiders' ability to stabilize their performance. The outcome of this game will serve as a significant indicator of how far the new regime has progressed in their rebuild.