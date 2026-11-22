Mark Davis said he was 'hurt' by the 'Madden' movie's portrayal of his father Al Davis, blasting the Darryl Stingley scene as unfair to his dad's legacy.

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In 1984, after the Raiders won their third Super Bowl, Davis coined the team’s Al Davis also had a stint as the Raiders general manager. He died in 2011. His son, Mark Davis, remains the team’s owner and oversees the franchise’s day-to-day operations. The Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

Also read Nicolas Cage on Portraying NFL Legend John Madden in New Biopic

"Madden" chronicles the football career of the late John Madden, the legendary coach and broadcaster. The film’s casting and portrayals of real-life figures have sparked debate since its release on Prime Video earlier this week. Mark Davis joined the conversation, objecting to the way the movie depicted his late father. Team owner Al Davis of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the sideline before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Municipal Stadium on Oct. 9, 1977, in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I did the best I could to protect him. It's absolutely a crime that they're able to treat people that have passed away and characterize them in ways that are unfair, and there's nobody around to protect their legacies. It's just unfair. I don't know what the purpose of the movie was to be real honest," DavisNicolas Cage plays the titular role in"Madden" while Academy Award winner Christian Bale co-stars as Al Davis.

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The film’s more eccentric portrayals of sports figures were highlighted in an Associated Press review, which said the performances ran the"gamut from ‘SNL’-style parody to earnest drama.

"Davis went on to describe"Madden" as a mashup of"Pulp Fiction,""Vacation" and"Saturday Night Live. " That mix, however, was"not in a good way. "Mark Davis said he did not fault the actors involved. "I don't blame Christian Bale.

I don't blame Nicholas Cage. All they did was what the director and the writers told them to do.

"Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks on the field before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 15, 2026. One scene Davis said he preferred not to be included showed his father learning that New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley had been injured during a 1978 preseason game between the Patriots and Raiders.

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"For them to put in the Darryl Stingley incident, that my dad was trying to talk John out of going to see him... that was just such a hurt to me personally because that's my father's legacy is how he treated people," Davis said. "No matter whether they were Raiders or not, he cared about people. That's one of the redeeming qualities of my father throughout his life.

And I just thought it was totally unfair for them to portray it that way.

"last week after trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, threw for 143 yards in his first career NFL start, a 21-13 loss to the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.