Raiders overhaul staff and roster ahead of 2026 season, aiming to shed years of loss

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak outlines a new collaborative approach as the team adds offensive line experts and depth at cornerback, hoping to turn a 27‑loss stretch into a competitive campaign.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2026 offseason with a sense of urgency rarely seen in the franchise’s recent history. After two seasons that produced a combined 27 losses, the organization recognized that genuine progress could only come from a comprehensive overhaul of both coaching personnel and player personnel.

Head coach Klint Kubiak, who was promoted to the top job after serving as an assistant, spent the spring at the Intermountain Health Performance Center overseeing organized team activities and press conferences that highlighted the breadth of changes the club has undertaken. Among the most notable additions were former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Rick Dennison and the signings of veteran guards Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford, moves designed to address a glaring weakness that has plagued the Raiders for years.

The front office also invested heavily in the draft, selecting interior lineman Trey Zuhn in the mid‑rounds and adding two promising cornerbacks to bolster a secondary that has been labeled one of the league’s weakest. These acquisitions signal a clear intent to protect quarterback play and improve pass defense, two areas that have directly contributed to the team’s recent struggles.

Kubiak’s public remarks during the media day reflected a collaborative philosophy that emphasizes delegation and trust in a newly assembled coaching staff. He praised the organization’s willingness to bring in high‑quality coordinators and position coaches, noting that the success of the Raiders will hinge on the collective effort of the entire staff rather than any single individual.

This approach is a marked shift from the franchise’s previous years, when a lack of clear identity and inconsistent leadership led to uneven performances on the field. By fostering an environment where assistants are empowered to implement their own schemes, Kubiard hopes to create a more adaptable and resilient team capable of adjusting to the evolving demands of the NFL season.

The coach also underscored the importance of establishing a distinct team identity, a task he believes can be achieved by leveraging the newly acquired talent and fostering a culture of accountability across all position groups. While the offseason moves have generated optimism, the Raiders’ path to becoming a competitive force remains fraught with challenges.

The offensive line, despite the high‑profile hires and signings, must still prove its cohesion during regular‑season games, as preseason performances alone cannot guarantee success against elite defenses. Likewise, the cornerback unit, though supplemented by players like Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, and veteran Taron Johnson, still ranks near the bottom of the league in coverage metrics.

The true test will come when the Raiders face the rigors of Week 1, a test that will reveal whether the extensive roster revamp translates into on‑field execution. Nevertheless, the combination of a refreshed coaching hierarchy, strategic free‑agent acquisitions, and a more aggressive draft strategy positions the Las Vegas Raiders to break out of their recent mediocrity and vie for a playoff berth, provided they can maintain consistency and develop the chemistry needed to compete at the highest level





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