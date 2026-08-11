Raiders Outlast Jets 38-33 Behind Cousins Record Performance and Chinn's Late Interception

Kirk Cousins throws for four touchdowns and 141.0 passer rating as Raiders dEfeat Jets 38-33. brock Bowers hauls in nine catches and two scores. Dylan Laube returns kickoff 95 yards for TD. jeremy Chinn seals win with late interception.

Raiders Triumph in High-Scoring Offensive Battle Against Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders secured a hard-fought victory over the New York Jets with a final score of 38-33 in a contest defined by aggressive offensive execution and pivotAl defensive stands. The game served as a dramatic showcase for Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins , who delivered the best performance of his tenure with the team,setting season-high marks in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating. Despite trailing early and facing a Jets offense that had been scoring consistently throughout the first half, the Raiders managed to mount a significant comeback. The contest was characterized by back-and-forth scoring drives, with both teams trading touchdowns and maintaining high levels of offensive efficiency until the final moments of the fourth quarter. The Raiders defense eventually stifled the Jets in the closing seconds, allowing a field goal to seal the win as period expired.

Kirk Cousins was instrumental in orchestrating the Raiders comeback, completing 46 percent of his passes for a total of 73.1 percent completion rate, which translated to significant yardage and scoring opportunities. He threw four touchdown passes and achieved a passer rating of 141.0, demonstrating precision even under pressure. His connection with tight end Brock Bowers was particularly notable,as Bowers caught the ball with remarkable consistency against various coverage schemes. bowers recorded nine receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including critical catches in the conclude zone during key drives. one particularly impressive catch involved Bowers reaching out with one hand while being closely covered to secure a touchdown. Cousins as well utilized quarterback sneaks effectively, particularly on third downs and near the goal line, to convert crucial first downs and drain the clock in the final minutes of the game.

Also read Kirk Cousins Leads Raiders Against Elite 49ers Defense

Special teams played a pivotal role in shifting the momentum of the game, specifically through the efforts of return specialist Dylan Laube. Early in the second quarter, after the Jets had taken a 13-7 lead, Laube returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. This explosive play,which occured in front of a large contingent of friends and family, gave the Raiders a 14-13 lead and energized the team. Laube further contributed on defense by making a key tackle on a kick return in the fourth quarter,stopping the Jets at the 24-yard line and helping the Raiders maintain favorable field position during their go-ahead drive. His all-around performance highlighted the importance of special teams in a game where offensive drives were often brief-lived or met with stiff resistance.

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Defensive plays ultimately decided the outcome of the close contest. Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce generated critical pressure late in the third quarter, contributing to a holding penalty and a subsequent sack that forced the Jets into a three-and-out for the first period in the game. This shift in momentum allowed the Raiders to take the lead. The game was sealed by safety Jeremy Chinn, who intercepted a pass thrown by Jets quarterback Geno Smith in the end zone with seconds remaining. Chinn tapped his toes inbounds to complete the interception, preventing a potential game-tying or go-ahead score for New York. Tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Jalen Nailor also provided support with key receptions, with Nailor catching his first touchdown as a Raider to aid extend the lead. The victory marked a significant turning point for the Raiders offense, proving they could compete with high-powered scoring teams.