Raiders NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: Potential Fits With One Week Left

The Las Vegas Raiders still have room to improve their roster, as they hope to make a run over the second half of the season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Las Vegas Raiders' first eight games of the season went about as expected.

Las Vegas had the most productive offseason of any team in the league. This was the perfect response to finishing last season with the No. 1 overall pick and arguably the league's worst roster. A team can only make so much progress in one offseason. Surpassing last season's win total in less than half a season confirmed that they made as much progress as reasonably possible.

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Yet the first eight games also confirmed theyLas Vegas has several holes on its roster that it can address at the trade deadline, should its front office feel inclined to make a move. However, with the Raiders off to their best start in years, any potential trade would need to make a lot of sense for the Silver and Black. The trade deadline is less than a week away.

Although the Raiders need help at several positions, their offseason moves have both eliminated many needs and left little room for additional quality moves. With so little room left, Las Vegas should avoid unnecessary moves. Given the resources it would take to complete a trade, it seems the Raiders likely won't do so this time around.

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They have little to gain and a lot to lose; swinging aOct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushes and is tackled by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBy other teams' standards, Payne's play appears to have dipped over the past few seasons.

However, it seems inevitable that he would make an immediate impact on the interior of Las Vegas' defensive line. Whether rushing the passer or helping stop the run, Payne would be an upgrade along the interior. The compensation to the Washington Commanders and Payne would be obvious contractual hurdles to work out. At first glance, I'd guess Las Vegas would probably rather not trade future assets for an interior defensive lineman nearing 30 years old.

Still, Payne would unquestionably help the Raiders against the run, which would help the unit improve against the pass as well. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is tackled Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Tennessee Titans safety Isaiah Oliver at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Raiders' receivers could use another capable option.

Each of their current receivers is talented enough to fit Las Vegas' goal of addressing the position group by committee. Still, an injury to any one of their receivers is more significant than it is for other teams. As with any midseason addition, Downs will need some time to fully gel with Las Vegas' offense, but Klint Kubiak's staff has shown it can develop players on offense.

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Downs is not an elite receiver by any means, but he would be another solid addition to Las Vegas' wide receiver committee. Although the Raiders could use additional help at receiver, it is worth noting that veteran receivers Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor have been open a decent amount this season on plays where they did not get the ball. Many of those plays would have gone for a significant gain or even a touchdown.

“You’re always trying to find your playmakers and put them in the best position possible to have success. And last week, while the ball didn’t find him as much, he was doing things away from the ball that were really good stuff that helped us be successful,” Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said earlier this week.

“That guy, I’ve never seen somebody so happy for his teammates to have success. So, that’s really the mark of somebody you’re looking for to be on your offense. But you know anytime his number is called, he’s going to be ready to go, and it’s something that we try to get him in the best position possible to be successful.

” There are a lot of ways the Raiders could improve overall, but a trade, let alone a significant one, seems unlikely with the deadline just a few days out. Still, the Raiders' front office will keep their options open, as improving the roster is always top of their mind.