Raiders’ new $81 million star Tyler Linderbaum gets married to longtime girlfriend

Tyler Linderbaum didn’t just get a lucrative contract this offseason — he got a ring too.

Tyler Linderbaum didn’t just get a lucrative contract this offseason — he got a ring too. The Raiders’ newest offensive lineman, who signed a three-year, $81 million pact with Las Vegas in March, revealed on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Rachel, got married earlier this month.

Linderbaum, via a carousel of 20 photos, shared with his followers that the two tied the knot on May 9 at a picturesque venue that overlooked some small tree-lined mountains. New Las Vegas center Tyler Linderbaum and his new wife Rachel show off the engagement ring.

“The best day of our lives,” Linderbaum and his spouse wrote in a caption on the images. “Congratulations,” Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins wrote. Linderbaum and Rachel have been dating for years — she was by his side while he was starring at Iowa and then during his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens. Tyler and Rachel tied the knot this offseason.

She also sat right next to him when he inked his record-breaking deal with the Raiders on March 12. No word yet where the two are honeymooning, but with the NFL season still a few months away from kicking off, they certainly have the days to enjoy their time as newlyweds. Instagram/tylerlinderbaumTyler and Rachel tied the knot this offseason.





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