Raiders owner Mark Davis said he was hurt by the depiction of his late father, Al Davis, in the Prime Video movie Madden, calling it unfair and a crime. He specifically objected to a scene involving the Darryl Stingley incident and said he does not blame the actors.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has strongly criticized the new movie Madden, released this week on Prime Video, for its portrayal of his late father, Al Davis.

Mark Davis Criticizes Madden Film

In an interview with USA Today Sports, Davis said he was hurt by the film and called it unfair to characterize deceased people in ways that cannot be defended. He said, It is absolutely a crime that they are able to treat people that have passed away and characterize them in ways that are unfair, and there is nobody around to protect their legacies. It is just unfair.

Also read Nicolas Cage Movie Madden Hits 13% on Rotten Tomatoes

I do not know what the purpose of the movie was to be real honest. Davis also said, I did the best I could to protect him. Madden chronicles the football career of the late John Madden, the legendary coach and broadcaster. The film stars Nicolas Cage in the titular role and Christian Bale as Al Davis.

Since its release, the movie has sparked debate over its casting and over-the-top portrayals of real-life sports figures. An Associated Press review said the performances ran the gamut from SNL-style parody to earnest drama. AP reviewer Jake Coyle wrote that Cage's prosthetic-aided performance feels more like a well-meaning misfire than any kind of real travesty, adding that it is more like a goofy, unfunny comedy that cannot find the end zone, let alone the 50-yard line.

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Mark Davis echoed that criticism, describing Madden as a cross between Pulp Fiction, Vacation and Saturday Night Live, but not in a good way. He said the filmmakers had reached out to him about aspects of the movie, but he was off-put by how it depicted his father's reaction to a massive injury suffered by wide receiver Darryl Stingley during a 1978 preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Raiders.

Davis said the filmmakers told him they would not be able to change the scene. Davis focused his frustration on the filmmakers rather than the actors. He said, I do not blame Christian Bale. I do not blame Nicholas Cage.

All they did was what the director and the writers told them to do. He specifically objected to the Stingley scene, saying, For them to put in the Darryl Stingley incident, that my dad was trying to talk John out of going to see him, that was just such a hurt to me personally because that is my father's legacy is how he treated people. He added, No matter whether they were Raiders or not, he cared about people.

Al Davis Raiders Legacy

That is one of the redeeming qualities of my father throughout his life. And I just thought it was totally unfair for them to portray it that way. Al Davis served as coach, general manager and owner of the Raiders. He became the Raiders head coach in 1963 and took over as the franchise's principal owner in 1972.

In 1984, after the Raiders won their third Super Bowl, Davis coined the team's iconic phrase Just win, baby. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992 and ran the team until his death in 2011. His son, Mark Davis, remains the team's owner and oversees the franchise's day-to-day operations. The Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

The film Madden has generated headlines beyond Davis's objections. NFL fans were previously horrified by Nicolas Cage's John Madden impression in the upcoming movie, with some calling it embarrassing. The movie's release on Prime Video earlier this week has continued to fuel conversation about how sports legends are depicted on screen. Davis's comments add a personal dimension to that debate, as he seeks to protect his father's legacy.

Mark Davis has been the controlling owner of the Raiders since his father's death. He is also involved with the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA team. His criticism of Madden reflects a broader concern about the responsibility filmmakers have when portraying real people, especially those who can no longer speak for themselves. Davis said he did the best he could to protect his father, but he feels the movie fell short of that standard.

Broader Sports News Updates

The controversy surrounding Madden is not isolated. It comes amid a busy sports news cycle that includes Titans defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell being hospitalized after a serious car accident, and a police allegation that Harrell assaulted a rideshare driver before the crash in Tampa. In college football, fifth-ranked Texas dominated Arkansas as Arch Manning heats up ahead of the College Football Playoff, while No. 10 BYU survived Kansas in triple overtime.

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Ohio State's playoff hopes took a hit with a loss to Nebraska, and Clemson's win over Duke did not secure Dabo Swinney's job security. Other sports stories making headlines include President Trump saying Roger Clemens should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame immediately, while not fully backing Barry Bonds. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys had no record of a fight incident that resulted in a fan's death at a home loss to the 49ers.

NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony joined the mob in scolding Ravens' Marlon Humphrey. Army cadets sneaked into Navy's stadium to leave a special message. Tennessee hoops sharp-shooter Dalton Knecht continues to help wins pile up while making kids' dreams come true. Adam Schefter suggested Mike Florio visit the Holocaust Museum after a Mike Vrabel joke.

In other news, high school football's latest circus involves two brothers in Ohio, two Dodges and a $360K house. A California school board defied the state by passing a policy banning trans athletes from girls sports. Star golfer Charley Hull gave up smoking and is making another major life change. A high school football team cooked up one of the most diabolical trick plays of all time in a state title romp.

The wife of a Ravens offensive lineman apologized multiple times after backlash for calling Baltimore scary. MLB's all-time leaders in hits, home runs and Cy Young Awards are not in the Hall of Fame, and that is a problem. Tennessee can smell a CFP berth and fans are preparing for Lane Kiffin's LSU to hear every decibel of hell. Rachel Campos-Duffy faced a fowl fear to visit presidential turkeys.

Bigfoot files with decades of tracking data were released by the Trump administration. A former NSA hacker said tech outages are a result of AI's arrival. A South Carolina judge denied an attempt to dismiss murder indictments in the Alex Murdaugh retrial. President Trump calling Vladimir Putin a friend drew mixed reactions from Ukraine.

National Headlines And Sports Media

Zelenskyy said Russia unleashed one of the biggest attacks of the year amid Trump's peace push. Heavy rain swamped Florida's Atlantic coast ahead of Thanksgiving. Tech outages raised national security concerns. In sports media, Peter King shared his best John Madden story and his Mount Rushmore of influential NFL figures on FTF.

The Raiders and the NFL community continue to react to the Madden movie. Mark Davis's comments have added a new layer to the discussion about the film's accuracy and its treatment of Al Davis's legacy. Davis said he wanted to protect his father's reputation and felt the movie's depiction was unfair, especially the Stingley scene. The film remains available on Prime Video.