Raiders GM John Spytek makes a key roster move before the Browns game—here’s what it could mean for the matchup.

CLEVELAND, Ohio—The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Cleveland Browns tomorrow on Sunday Night Football next to Lake Erie. DE Patrick Johnson was activated from the reserved/injured list to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, they signed TE Carter Runyon and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad. They also elevated DT Brandon Cleveland and DE Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad to the active roster.elevates a player from the practice squad, it's a temporary, single-game promotion that doesn't require cutting anyone from the 53-man roster, as the player automatically reverts to the practice squad after the game.

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Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI In contrast, signing a player to the 53-man roster is a permanent transaction that requires an open roster spot, gives the player a full active-roster salary, and forces the team to expose them to waivers if they want to send them back to the practice squad later. Often injured, IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson and DT Tim Keenan have been placed on the reserved/injured list.