The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11. This article analyzes the offensive struggles, the impact of Brock Bowers' absence, and the roster overhaul needed for success.

The Las Vegas Raiders concluded their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a defeat at Empower Field at Mile High on November 22, 2026. The loss highlighted the persistent margin for error that defines the rebuilding status of the franchise under head coach Klint Kubiak. While the team showed flashes of potential, the outcome underscored the significant gap remaining between Las Vegas and the rest of the AFC West division.

The Raiders entered the game aiming to establish consistency on both sides of the ball but faced immediate challenges. Head coach Klint Kubiak called plays from the sideline as the team struggled to maintain early momentum against a potent Denver defense. The absence of tight end Brock Bowers proved devastating for the offensive line's ability to sustain drives. Without their primary receiving threat, the unit was forced into predictable patterns that the Broncos defense easily disrupted.

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The offensive inefficiency was most evident in the early stages of the contest. Three of the Raiders' first four drives resulted in punts. These drives consumed ten plays but gained only eleven yards of total offense. The disparity between the minimal yardage gained and the penalties incurred further damaged the team's field position. This inability to generate early points left the defense vulnerable to mounting a double-digit deficit.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's unit attempted to stabilize the game but faced uphill battles due to poor field position. The defense played a solid first quarter, yet three of the Broncos' first ten points were directly attributed to special teams errors. A questionable pass interference call against cornerback Eric Stokes set up a scoring opportunity for Denver that shifted the momentum early in the contest.

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Despite the scoring struggles of the offense, the defense produced an impressive stand against the Broncos just before halftime. This stoppage provided a brief moment of hope, but the lack of offensive production prevented any significant momentum swing. The defensive unit was frequently left to defend short fields, exposing the inability of the offense to manage the game clock or control possession effectively.

Running back Ashton Jeanty delivered the performance observers have awaited, showcasing his dual-threat capability on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Jeanty recorded a significant 46-yard run and scored on a 68-yard touchdown reception. These plays demonstrated his potential to break defensive tackles and serve as a reliable weapon in the passing game.

Cornerback Jermod McCoy also displayed marked improvement in his recovery and coverage skills. McCoy made a critical play in the first quarter that saved four points by effectively covering veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. His speed appeared to be returning, as he successfully matched up against the Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix in one-on-one coverage. The coaching staff has identified the need to get McCoy on the field more frequently to leverage his growing experience and physical form.

The performance in Week 11 confirms that the Raiders must overhaul their offensive line this offseason. Addressing the starting-caliber talent at the line of scrimmage is the front office's top priority to protect the quarterback and open running lanes. Beyond the interior line, the team requires at least one or two more dependable pass-catchers to complement Ashton Jeanty.

Even if the team retains veteran receiver Tre Tucker, the current lack of consistent receiving threats is debilitating. The front office must act decisively to improve the roster's overall talent level. The narrow margin for error exposed in Denver serves as a reminder that while progress has been made since last season, the road to competitiveness in the AFC West remains long and difficult.

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Special teams issues continued to plague the Raiders throughout the contest. The Broncos blocked a Raiders punt deep in their own territory that set up a field goal a few plays later. The three-play drive that lasted just over a minute and a half came after Las Vegas' defense forced a punt on Denver's opening drive, playing well in many areas they had struggled in previously.

The Raiders' defense was once again put in a bad situation after doing their job. Denver's 3-0 early lead had little to do with Las Vegas' defense. The blocked punt essentially handed the Broncos points despite the solid defense the Raiders played on the opening drive. The unit also allowed for another punt by AJ Cole to be tipped shortly before halftime.

The Broncos blocked a Raiders punt deep in their own territory that set up a field goal a few plays later. The three-play drive that lasted just over a minute and a half came after Las Vegas' defense forced a punt on Denver's opening drive, playing well in many areas they had struggled in.

The Raiders' defense was once again put in a bad situation after doing their job. Denver's 3-0 early lead had little to do with Las Vegas' defense. The blocked punt essentially handed the Broncos points despite the solid defense the Raiders played on the opening drive. The unit also allowed for another punt by AJ Cole to be tipped shortly before halftime.