HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-6, with a rebuilding roster, and head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos (7-2) on Sunday. Despite losi

HENDERSON, Nev. —The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-6, with a rebuilding roster, and head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Raiders superstar TE Brock Bowers returned to practice on Thursday. | Darrell Craig Harris Superstar TE Brock Bowers was hurt during the first half of the Raiders' loss to the Seahawks last week at Allegiant Stadium, and despite a heroic effort to keep playing that led to the Raiders leading at halftime, he sat out the second half. With the loss of Bowers, the Raiders' offense collapsed, and their prized rookie QB, whom NFL execs loved, lost his key player.

Also read Broncos get several key players back to practice as work begins for rival Raiders

Raiders superstar TE Brock Bowers returned to practice on Thursday. | Darrell Craig Harris “Yeah, when you lose one of your best players, I think that affects things. But we’ve got lots of playmakers on the field. There’s more production to be had than what we did in that second half.

”At Thursday’s practice, Bowers was back. He was limited, and while that doesn’t mean he is back for sure, when you are hoping to get him back to help your rookie QB, that is the first step, and certainly means a lot. Andrew Janocko, the Raiders' first-year OC, said Bowers is a significant contributor to this offense earlier today.

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“Yeah, I think we’re just going about our business trying to put the best plan together. Availability for players is always in constant flux, so we’re putting the best plan together based on what we know at the time. ”, he knows what Brock Bowers brings to the table, but he is also a leader, and he knows he can’t win with just Brock; he needs all his teammates, and he made that clear.

“Brock is a fantastic player. He’s an all-world player, and along with Brock, I need to get chemistry with all the targets, and even operationally with the offensive line, whether it’s Tyler getting more snaps with him, whether it’s communicating to Connor , or whether it’s communicating to the tight ends as well. So, there’s so many different aspects of the offense I need to gain more chemistry with.

Evidently, Brock is a very important and integral piece of our offense. However, we have so many fantastic targets and pieces to our offense that I just need to get better chemistry with everybody. ”Klint Kubiak will have more to say on Friday, but I suspect Bowers will be a game-time decision on Sunday. If that is the case, I would expect there to be a very good chance he plays.

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association , the Football Writers Association of America , and the United States Basketball Writers Association .