Fernando Mendoza completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards and had a passer rating of 71.5 in his first regular-season start for the Raiders.

' first possession, Mendoza scrambled into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run -- a play that resembled the one he had during Indiana's win over Miami in the CFP National Championship last January, his final college game.

They punted the ball seven straight times, and Mendoza was pressured 19 times and sacked six. Mike Macdonald-led defenses have made life difficult for rookie quarterbacks in the past, and Mendoza was another victim in Las Vegas' "It's good to get punched in the face because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game," said Mendoza, who completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards and had a passer rating of 71.5.

Also read Fernando Mendoza to make first Raiders start vs Seahawks in Week 10

Mendoza is the fourth straight No. 1 pick to be held under 150 passing yards in his first career start, joining Raiders coach Klint Kubiak called Mendoza's first start "good.

" He added that Mendoza was well prepared and began the game really well as he orchestrated back-to-back scoring drives. He was effective in the play action while he used his mobility to escape pressure and extend plays. In all, he completed 11-of-13 passes for 90 yards while rushing for 21 yards on five carries in the first half as the Raiders took a 10-7 lead.told ESPN.

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"... That just shows how much maturity he has as a player, especially playing a defense like that for the first time in his first start.

"was ruled out at the start of the third quarter due to an ankle injury, the Raiders' offense fell apart. Mendoza and Kubiak couldn't keep up in the chess match against Macdonald as Seattle outscored them 14-3, held them to 27 total yards and kept them without a third-down conversion .

"We have to play better. We've got to support him better," Kubiak said.

"I've got to help him better in the second half. What happened in the second half to go 0-for-7 on third down is unacceptable. No reason that we should do that.

"SoCal to stay dry, sunny before more wet weather moves in. Here's when rain could returnMendoza was 6 of 16 for 53 yards and was sacked four times in the second half. He had just 15 passing yards until a 38-yard completion to running backgave Mendoza his "Welcome to the NFL" moment, sacking him twice on three blitzes. Witherspoon sprinted into the pocket untouched on both sacks.

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"A lot of sacks today were on me, not any on the offensive line," Mendoza said. "I thought they played great and displayed great leadership today. I need to be better, especially with those DB blitzes.

"Burford said Mendoza's mobility will add a "whole different dynamic" to the offense because they can incorporate quarterback reads into the game plan. Defensive endadded that Mendoza is only going to get better and that the team is excited for the Heisman Trophy winner to be leading the way.

"He's a natural leader," Crosby said. "That's why he went No. 1 overall. Obviously, he's extremely talented and a great player, but as a quarterback, you've got to have those traits a great leader. And I think he definitely has every bit of those, and he's going to keep growing as a player and as a leader.

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