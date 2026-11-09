Raiders Fall to 49ers in Week 9; Injuries and Turnovers Define Loss

Las Vegas Raiders dropped their Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to slow starts, turnovers, and defensive struggles at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders suffered a decisive defeat against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Head coach Klint Kubiak watched his team struggle from the opening moments, as the 49ers established dominance early and maintained control throughout the contest. The loss marked another disappointing Week 9 performance for the Raiders, who failed to mount a serious challenge against an elite opponent.

The 49ers utilized their bye week to sharpen their focus, arriving physically and mentally superior to a Raiders squad that looked outmatched. While the result was not entirely unexpected given recent struggles against the New York Jets, the margin of defeat underscored significant flaws on both sides of the ball. The Raiders recorded their second-worst overall performance of the 2026 season, trailing only their earlier subpar outing against the New England Patriots.

Also read Live 49ers-Raiders updates: Niners return from bye, Raiders return to Bay

Ashton Jeanty Health and Offensive Struggles

Running back Ashton Jeanty offered the only minor positive for the Las Vegas offense, appearing closer to full health than at any point during the 2026 season. Coach Klint Kubiak started Jeanty in the first half of Week 9, a decision that yielded immediate results with an average of over four yards per carry. However, the rapid collapse of the Raiders' lead limited his opportunities, as the team fell behind by a significant margin early in the game.

Jeanty's ankle injury prior to the regular season remains one of the most unfortunate events of the year, but Sunday's performance clarified the nature of the rushing problems. Head coach Mike Washington's success in the previous week might have suggested that Jeanty was the primary cause of ground game inefficiencies, but the loss to San Francisco disproved that theory. The issues stem more from the supporting cast surrounding Jeanty rather than the running back himself.

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Defensive Backfield and Secondary Challenges

Las Vegas defensive backfield continues to face mounting pressure, with safety Treydan Stukes standing out as a bright spot amidst the chaos. Stukes, who has been a valued addition to the secondary, intercepted San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy in the second half. This key play provided the Raiders with a slim opportunity to mount a comeback, highlighting Stukes' potential and development within the unit.

Despite Stukes' individual success, the broader cornerback unit struggled significantly throughout the contest. Cornerback Eric Stokes faced criticism for his coverage, but the problems extended beyond any single player, with the entire group appearing overwhelmed by the 49ers' passing attack. The reliance on inexperienced defensive backs has proven costly, as Purdy completed eight of his first twelve passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in the opening half alone.

Tight End Turnovers Cost Critical Possessions

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end position has been one of the most reliable groups this season, with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer often considered the best in the league. However, critical mistakes marred their otherwise solid performances during the matchup. Both players committed costly fumbles, squandering valuable possessions that could have kept the Raiders in the game against a superior opponent.

These turnovers were symptomatic of a larger pattern of mistakes that defined the Raiders' Week 9 outing. The front office and coaching staff continue to bank on the development of their young defenders, but the current trajectory suggests that immediate fixes are necessary. The defensive backfield has long been a weakness, and the recent performances indicate that inexperience is leading to repeated errors that undermine the team's overall competitiveness.

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Future Outlook and Offseason Priorities

The Raiders face a long road to recovery, with significant work required before the next season begins. The primary focus for the front office will be addressing the defensive backfield, a unit that desperately needs reinforcement one way or another. While the offseason roster improvements helped the team surpass last year's win total before the halfway point, sustainable success requires resolving these defensive vulnerabilities.

Despite the loss, the organization deserves credit for the progress made in building a competitive roster. The challenge now lies in translating that progress into consistent wins against elite teams like the San Francisco 49ers. Without immediate improvements to the secondary and the running game support structure, the Raiders will struggle to replicate their earlier season success in high-stakes matchups.