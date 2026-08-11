Raiders Lose 38-17 to 49ers as Turnovers and Defensive Issues Mount in Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders fell 38-17 to the San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026, turning the ball over five times and struggling defensively. The loss drops the Raiders to 4-5 and raises questions about quarterback Kirk Cousins, rookie Fernando Mendoza, and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost 38-17 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Week 9 defeat dropped the Raiders to a 4-5 record and exposed familiar problems on both sides of the ball.

Raiders Suffer Costly Turnovers

San Francisco improved its position with a dominant home performance after a bye week. The Raiders turned the ball over five times overall, including four in a disastrous third quarter. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions and was responsible for three of the turnovers. The first came on his opening throw of the second half, when Jaden Dugger intercepted it and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.

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That gave San Francisco a 28-10 lead before the Raiders' defense could get back on the field. Despite the mistakes, the Raiders briefly made it a game. They cut the lead to 28-17 and had the ball at the San Francisco goal line with tight end Michael Mayer fighting to get in. Mayer fumbled, and Fred Warner recovered for a touchback.

On the next possession, Brock Purdy found Jordan Watkins for a 37-yard touchdown, turning a potential 28-24 game into a 35-17 deficit. That sequence created a 21-point swing, with seven points for San Francisco on the interception, seven the Raiders left at the goal line, and seven more for the 49ers after the touchback. The fourth quarter brought more of the same.

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Mayer caught a touchdown pass from Cousins, but the score was wiped out by his own offensive pass interference penalty. Three plays later, Cousins threw another interception in the same end zone. The Raiders finished the day with five turnovers, three of them interceptions by Cousins. San Francisco's offense controlled the game from the opening drive.

The Raiders won the coin toss and deferred, and the 49ers responded with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. They built a 14-0 first-quarter lead, with Purdy scoring on a rushing touchdown. The 49ers rushed for nearly 100 yards in the first quarter alone, attacking a Raiders run defense that had struggled the previous week against the New York Jets. The defensive issues have persisted for two straight weeks and appear systemic.

Rob Leonard Blitz Backfires

The Raiders' defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, called an aggressive blitz in the second half that backfired badly. Leonard sent a linebacker and a cornerback after Purdy, dropping defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and Adam Butler into coverage. Purdy had time to find Christian McCaffrey, who went untouched for a 21-yard touchdown. The call raised questions about whether Leonard, a first-year coordinator running one of the NFL's worst defenses, is the right person for the job.

One bad call can happen to anyone, but Sunday offered a clear look at the problems when a coordinator starts grasping for answers. Offensively, Cousins finished with three interceptions and the Raiders could not recover. The team has a 4-5 record and remains mathematically alive in the playoff race. But nine games have given a clear picture of who the Raiders are.

They beat the teams they should beat, which qualifies as progress. They gave the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills all they could handle but lost both games. The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and 49ers have shown how much ground the Raiders still need to cover. Entering the 2026 season, the Raiders were widely expected to need significant roster improvements.

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The organization was one of the most active teams in the league during the offseason, but the previous 3-14 campaign under head coach Pete Carroll left a deep talent deficit. The current losses are viewed by some analysts as necessary growing pains in a calculated rebuild. Halfway through the season, the Raiders are no longer destined for the worst record in the league.

At 4-5, they have moved out of the race for the No. 1 overall draft pick, but they remain close to the bottom tier, trailing only the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, winless Los Angeles Chargers, and one-win Miami Dolphins. The Raiders began the season with a surprising 3-0 start, but their subsequent struggles have ended hopes of a playoff berth.

Head coach Klint Kubiak and the front office now face a difficult period where short-term competitiveness clashes with long-term development. Upcoming games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos will bring immediate pressure to win, even as the broader strategy emphasizes youth development and roster overhaul. The biggest question now is when the Raiders will give rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza the ball.

Kubiak Faces Mendoza Decision

The Raiders used the first overall pick on Mendoza because they expect him to be their quarterback for years. Every start he gets this season gives him experience to take into the offseason and gives Kubiak a better idea of what his young quarterback needs. There is merit in sticking with Cousins as long as Kubiak believes the veteran gives the team its best chance to win.

But some players in the locker room might never get a better shot at the playoffs, and telling them next year takes precedence over this week is difficult. As losses accumulate, the decision-makers must resist short-sighted moves for a perceived playoff shot. The priority must remain the holistic health and future trajectory of the franchise. The Raiders owe Leonard a fair evaluation of the whole season, and they owe their players the same courtesy.

The path forward requires patience and a commitment to the rebuilding model, even when results on the field are not immediately favorable. The outcome of this game serves as another data point in a season defined by growing pains and the long road back to contention.