Raiders Fall 38-17 to 49ers as Cousins Addresses Trade Rumors Before Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 4-5 with a 38-17 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Klint Kubiak and Maxx Crosby address defensive struggles and roster decisions ahead of Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their season record to 4-5 following a decisive 38-17 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The loss marks the team's fifth loss of the season, with three of those defeats resulting in lopsided margins against stronger opponents. This result extends a six-game streak where the Silver and Black defense has surrendered 30 or more points in each contest. The defeat highlights significant challenges for a rebuilding squad that entered the matchup against a 7-1 Niners team.

Head coach Klint Kubiak refused to assign blame to specific schematic or personnel failures after the game. He stated that the staff will figure out the solution together without pointing fingers, noting that the approach must change significantly to stop the bleeding. Kubiak acknowledged that the defensive line is thin and the secondary is young, but he insisted that everyone shares responsibility for the defensive breakdowns. He emphasized that the team needs to take something different to address the persistent issues with stopping the run.

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Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby acknowledged that multiple factors contribute to the defensive line's struggles. He explained that stopping the run requires all 11 players to be tied together, with communication and leveraging the formation playing critical roles. Crosby noted that the Niners had specific answers to the Raiders' defensive schemes, making it difficult for the Silver and Black side to create early-game plays. He admitted that the team needs to take the ball away and cannot wait until late in the game to start forcing turnovers.

Despite the overall defensive struggles, rookie safety Treydan Stukes and cornerback Hezekiah Masses have emerged as reliable playmakers. They are the only rookie defensive back duo in the NFL this season to record multiple interceptions each. Coach Klint Kubiak praised Stukes as a bright spot throughout the season, highlighting his instinctive playmaking and hard work. Stukes attributed his success to pre-snap communication with other players on the field, emphasizing that the team must find ways to replicate that level of coordination more often.

The upcoming Tuesday deadline at 1 PM PT places the Las Vegas Raiders under significant pressure to make tough roster decisions. General Manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak are evaluating the team with new information gained from recent performances. Spytek noted that the calculus for decision-making changes daily as more data becomes available, indicating that current struggles will directly influence upcoming moves. These decisions will define the trajectory of the rebuild and impact the team's chances in the second half of the season.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has had an amazing year overall, despite a poor performance on Sunday against the 49ers. His name continues to circulate as a potential trade target, especially with the 2026 NFL Draft approaching and the Raiders holding the top overall pick. Cousins stated that the decision feels out of his hands, but he expressed love for the organization and the guys on the team. The organization must decide whether to keep the veteran or make a change to improve the team's chances moving forward.

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Kubiak stressed the need for the team to start games faster and compete toe-to-toe in the first half. He believes that securing early momentum will prevent the second half from turning into a high-scoring affair for the opposition. The Raiders must respond to turnovers and other mistakes quickly, as the locker room maintains a strong belief in each other. Crosby pledged to fight alongside his teammates every day as they work to improve their defensive execution and complementary football.

Tight end Michael Mayer matured as a player and leader during the loss, accepting responsibility for his own self-inflicted wounds. He acknowledged that fumbling close to the end zone was totally unacceptable and vowed to work on protecting the football. Crosby laid out the need for better complementary football, noting that good stretches of defense were often met with offensive struggles. The team must take care of the ball and take the ball away to truly be in playoff contention.

Cousins echoed the thoughts on complementary football that makes elite teams truly elite. He felt that if the offense had done its part when the defense limited the Niners in the second half, they would have been in the game. The quarterback emphasized that all players need to play their best ball together to secure wins in close contests. This collective effort is crucial as the Raiders look to improve and get ready for their next matchup against Seattle.

Crosby sees the seeds planted and germinating within the locker room, believing the team is close-knit and capable of improvement. He noted that the team has gritty football players and veterans who love to play football and compete. The defensive end insisted that they will get back to work and keep practicing to fix the ball security details and schematic issues. The team remains focused on winning games and building resilience against strong opponents.

The reality is that sitting at 4-5 is an overachievement given how the season predictions were aligned, but no one thought this was a Super Bowl team yet. They are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but not for a championship just yet. Kubiak addressed his roster with pride, stating he likes the team and the work they are putting in. The focus remains on winning the games they are supposed to win and building a foundation for future success.

The Raiders face a critical juncture as they navigate the trade deadline and evaluate their roster construction. The combination of defensive struggles and quarterback decisions will shape the rest of the season. Coach Kubiak remains committed to finding solutions and improving the team's performance on both sides of the ball. The players are united in their goal to turn the season around and secure a winning record.

With the 2026 NFL Draft on the horizon, the decisions made now will have long-term implications for the franchise. The management team is carefully weighing the pros and cons of keeping veteran players versus acquiring younger talent. The goal is to build a sustainable contender that can compete consistently in the tough AFC West division. The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining the direction of the organization.

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The loss to the 49ers serves as a harsh reminder of the work that still needs to be done. However, the positive performances from rookies and the unity in the locker room offer hope for the future. The team is focused on cleaning up their mistakes and executing at a higher level in upcoming games. The journey toward improvement is ongoing, and the staff is dedicated to guiding the players through this challenging period.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how the Raiders respond to these setbacks. The team has shown flashes of brilliance mixed with frustrating inconsistencies throughout the season. The key to turning things around lies in addressing the core issues identified by the coaching staff and players. With the right adjustments and continued effort, the Raiders believe they can climb back into contention.

The defense will need to find ways to stop the run more effectively to give the offense a chance to stay in games. The offensive line and quarterback must protect the football and capitalize on scoring opportunities when they arise. Special teams also need to step up and provide better field position and momentum shifts. The collective improvement across all phases of the game is essential for sustained success.

As the season progresses, the pressure will mount on the coaching staff to make the right calls and adjustments. The front office must balance short-term competitiveness with long-term rebuilding goals. The players are aware of the stakes and are motivated to prove their worth to the organization and the fans. The upcoming games will be a true test of their resilience and determination.

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a crossroads, with both challenges and opportunities on the horizon. The defeat to San Francisco highlighted areas of weakness that must be addressed immediately. However, the positive contributions from young players and the strong team chemistry provide a solid foundation. The organization is committed to moving forward and building a winning culture in Las Vegas.

The next few weeks will be critical in determining the team's trajectory. The trade deadline decisions will likely have a significant impact on the roster and team dynamics. The players and coaches are prepared to face the challenges ahead with a unified and determined approach. The goal remains clear: to win more games and establish a competitive presence in the NFL.

The legacy of this season will depend on how the team handles adversity and grows from these experiences. The lessons learned from losses like the one against the 49ers will be invaluable in the development of the young core. The coaching staff is focused on instilling a winning mindset and fostering a culture of accountability and excellence.

The future looks bright for the Las Vegas Raiders, despite the current setbacks. With the right leadership, talent development, and strategic planning, the team can overcome these challenges. The fans remain supportive, and the organization is dedicated to delivering a winning product on the field. The journey is far from over, and the best is yet to come for the Silver and Black.