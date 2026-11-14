Fernando Mendoza Makes Pro Debut as Las Vegas Raiders Face Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 Showdown

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza make his first professional start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 of the 2026 season.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make his first professional start for the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday when the team travels to Levi's Stadium to face the Seattle Seahawks. This Week 10 matchup marks a significant transition for the franchise as Mendoza steps into the spotlight after head coach Klint Kubiak traded veteran Kirk Cousins to streamline the offense. The game represents a unique chapter for Kubiak, who faces his former organization just one season after helping Seattle secure a Super Bowl championship.

The selection of Mendoza as the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by general manager John Spytek was a historic moment for Las Vegas, marking only the second time in franchise history the team has held the top selection. The organization initially brought in Cousins to mentor the rookie, but the veteran's inability to help the team beat elite competition led to his departure. This move was designed to provide a smoother transition to the Mendoza era and eliminate any confusion in the quarterback position.

Also read Raiders Prepare for Seahawks Matchup With Mendoza Leading Offense

Klint Kubiak has emphasized that preparing a rookie for the pressures of the NFL is an ongoing process rooted in extensive film study and play-specific coaching. He noted that full-speed practice reps offer the most valuable learning experience, allowing players to test their instincts in realistic game scenarios. The coach expects Mendoza to adhere to a clear progression scheme on the field, with running the football serving as a necessary fallback when passing plays break down.

Protecting the quarterback during these running plays is critical to keeping Mendoza available for the entire season. Kubiak explained that identifying natural instincts is a key part of the draft evaluation process. He highlighted that Mendoza's instincts in college were a major factor in his selection and expressed excitement about seeing how those instincts translate to the professional level. The coach remains confident in the work Mendoza has put in with the staff through the first nine games of the season.

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The Las Vegas defense has faced significant scrutiny this season, largely due to its inability to dominate top-tier opponents and support the offense. In five losses this year, the offense failed to provide enough points through three quarters to keep games competitive against formidable rivals. The specific point totals recorded by the Raiders during the first three quarters of these defeats were 13, 10, 13, six, and 17 points. These losses came against quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Brock Purdy.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard acknowledged the weight the defense carries when the offense fails to score. He stated that while there is evidence of the team executing desired strategies, they must apply these strategies more consistently. Leonard emphasized that the defense needs to do its part, especially when the offense is failing to keep pace. The upcoming match presents a critical opportunity for the entire offense to play cohesively and support the defensive unit.

A strong performance from the offense against the Seahawks could provide much-needed relief for the Raiders' defense by allowing players to rest and reducing the margin for error. If Mendoza can move the ball effectively and score early, the defense may regain composure after a season of carrying heavy defensive loads. The team's four wins this season occurred when the offense scored points, prompting a responsive performance from the defense. The contrast with the five losses highlights the direct correlation between offensive production and defensive success.

The Raiders have struggled to sustain drives and generate consistent scoring, which has burdened the defensive unit further. Kubiak addressed the inconsistency of the team's execution, noting that he frequently discusses desired standards with his staff. He pointed to existing evidence of successful plays as proof that the system works when fully executed. The coach believes that the entire offense needs to come together to alleviate the pressure on the defense.

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This game serves as a major milestone for the Raiders as they enter a new era under Mendoza. The rookie quarterback's first start comes against a solid Seahawks team that will test his ability to handle NFL-level pressure. Kubiak remains optimistic about the development of his young quarterback and the potential for the offense to improve. The coach's confidence is rooted in the preparation Mendoza has received and the clear vision for the team's future.

The outcome of this matchup could have long-term implications for the Raiders' season trajectory. A victory would boost the morale of the young quarterback and validate the front office's decision to trade Cousins. Conversely, struggles could highlight the growing pains of transitioning to a rookie-led offense. Regardless of the result, the focus remains on Mendoza's development and the team's ability to execute with greater consistency. The Las Vegas community will be watching closely as the next chapter begins.