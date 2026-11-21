Despite holding opponents under 30 points for the first time in weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense faces criticism for allowing 100 explosive plays and struggling against the run and pass, prompting head coach Klint Kubiak to call for continued pressure on the quarterback.

With 2:43 left in the first quarter, the Seahawks faced a third-and-15 from Las Vegas' 34-yard line. The Raiders rushed four defenders, but none could bring down quarterback"We've got to continue to attack the quarterback and not let him get the pass off either," coach Klint Kubiak said Monday.

" gets highlighted on a play, but the fact is, it's a whole defensive effort of making sure that we don't give up those explosive plays. " Despite Kubiak calling out the Raiders' effort, he believed the defense took steps forward in the 21-13 loss last week. And to some degree, he was right. The Raiders didn't allow 30-plus points, after doing so for six straight weeks, and forced two turnovers.

Also read Seahawks Secure 21-13 Victory Over Raiders Ahead of Bye Week

Still, the issues that have plagued the Raiders under first-time defensive coordinator Rob Leonard were extremely noticeable. The Raiders gave up 150 rushing yards while no one in the secondary could contain wide receiverranked 31st in points allowed per game , defensive efficiency and rushing yards per game . The Raiders have also given up a league-high 100 explosive plays.in Leonard, the defensive staff and the system in place.

Nonetheless, the Raiders have to stack up good days or honest conversations about the defense's direction have to happen this offseason.

"It's at the point of the year where every detail matters, and we all give a f---. I know everybody on defense gives a f---, and all the coaches and everybody involved really care," Crosby said.

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"So that's the great thing about what we have here. It's not like that's a problem, or like guys are going against each other, or anything like that. We just have to keep staying together and getting tighter and find solutions.

" Last week, Leonard said it was humbling to hear Kubiak tell reporters that he's standing behind the defensive staff. Kubiak had no prior relationship with Leonard before elevating him from run game coordinator/defensive line coach to coordinator in February. General manager John Spytek and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods spoke highly of Leonard, prompting an interview. Kubiak was impressed by Leonard's plan for the defense and the support he had in the building.

Kubiak's continued faith in Leonard's defensive operation stems from seeing it work earlier in the season. During the Raiders' 3-0 start, they were eighth in points allowed , 11th in total yards allowed , second in EPA , third in defensive efficiency and first in opponents' QBR . The Raiders were even effective at pressuring the quarterback. They were tied for seventh in quarterback pressures , tied for fourth in sacks and first in forced turnovers .

But there's a difference between playing against the Dolphins, Chargers and Saints, who have a combined record of 5-22, and the NFL's elite teams, who Las Vegas has faced in the past seven weeks. Since Week 4, the Raiders' defense has been a catastrophe. Las Vegas is ranked 31st in total yards allowed , 30th in time of possession and last in points allowed , total yards per play , rushing yards and EPA by a defense .

"I'd say fatigue makes cowards of us all," Leonard said. "When you're on the field a long time, mistakes tend to happen more often. We'll just put it that way.

"2 bodies found in creek after storm causes flooding in Chino HillsDespite the offseason acquisitions, the Raiders still had concerns at interior defensive line and in the secondary. Up front, Las Vegas doesn't have a three-down lineman who could consistently stop the run or create interior pressure. The lack of a run stopper up front has hurt the Raiders each week. The Raiders are 31st in run stop win rate by the interior line .

However, they are ninth in run stop win rate by edge defenders . Dean leads the team in run stuffs , followed by Walker and Crosby . Interior linemen:. But even the teams that have been average or a tier below at running the ball have had success.

Before the Week 8 matchup against the Jets, New York was 26th in yards per attempt and rushing yards per game . Las Vegas escaped with a win, but the defense allowed a staggering 166 rushing yards. The Seahawks are 23rd in rushing yards per attempt but recorded 150 rushing yards against Las Vegas.

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"I think it comes down to something simple: grown man playing blocks," Walker said. "... Not pointing fingers or whatever the case may be, just winning your one-on-one, whoever is blocking you, just getting off a block and making the tackle.

"Not saying either of them will develop into quality players in the near future. But they have each endured their fair share of growing pains, which has been expected. It doesn't help that Stokes' performance in coverage has taken a step back from last season. He has allowed a completion rate of 60.4% and a passer rating of 110.7 as the nearest defender.

Coverage and pass rush should be a perfect marriage for a functional defense. That hasn't been the case. On top of the Raiders' pass coverage issues, they have had a hard time attacking the quarterback. Las Vegas is 25th in pass rush win rate despite being tied for eighth in sacks and tied for fifth in pressures .

The issue is the time it takes for the Raiders to reach the quarterback. The Raiders are 30th in time to pressure and last in opponents' time to throw . It also doesn't help that the Raiders have yet to find someone to emerge as a secondary pass rusher opposite Crosby.was meant to be that player. Since Paye's two-sack performance in the season-opening win against the Dolphins, he has recorded only one sack and nine pressures.

Leonard's first season in a new role hasn't been pretty. But the Raiders see progress even though it might not have appeared that way from the outside. Kubiak believes he has the right coaches in the building to develop the talent on the roster. Meaning, patience is required, especially when it will take more than one season to add the necessary pieces so that the team's vision for the defense can fully come to fruition.

"I know we can be better, but I think as a group and a collective, we're playing with a relentless style of play," Crosby said. "We've been getting, I feel like, at least two turnovers a week, and we just have to keep tightening up little things. And we'll keep going where we need to go.

"br/]2 bodies found in creek after storm causes flooding in Chino Hills