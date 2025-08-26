Raiders Acquire Pickett, Shake Up Quarterback Room After O'Connell Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders make a significant move in their quarterback room, acquiring Malik Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles following an injury to backup Brian O'Connell. This shakeup reshuffles the depth chart and impacts the team's roster decisions.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant shakeup to their quarterback room on Monday, potentially altering the entire depth chart for the upcoming season. Backup quarterback Brian O'Connell sustained an injury during the team's final preseason game, expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks. This development creates an opening behind starter Geno Smith .To fill the void, the Raiders acquired quarterback Malik Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pickett's tenure with the Eagles was brief, joining the team this offseason via a trade. He now enters a likely defined role with the Raiders, stepping into the backup position.Smith's place as the starter is secure after the Raiders traded a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and secured his services with a two-year, $75 million contract extension from Seattle. The team must finalize its 53-man roster by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Cam Miller, a sixth-round pick from the 2025 NFL draft, might have struggled to make the team had O'Connell not been injured. His absence creates an opportunity for Miller to remain on the roster, at least temporarily.It is highly unusual for teams to keep four quarterbacks on their active roster. Miller was selected by the Raiders due to his impressive collegiate career at North Dakota State, where he won two FCS titles and earned MVP honors in the 2024 championship game, also being named a first-team FCS All-American. Pickett's arrival pushes O'Connell down to the third spot in the quarterback depth chart. Pickett's journey to the Raiders began after winning a Super Bowl as Jalen Hurts's backup with the Eagles. He was traded to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, hoping to compete for the starting role. However, his pursuit of a starting position never materialized. Signing veteran Joe Flacco as the presumed starter, followed by the draft selection of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, put Pickett on the outside looking in on a four-way competition for playing time. A training camp injury further hindered his chances





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Las Vegas Raiders Malik Pickett Brian O'connell Geno Smith NFL Trade Roster Moves

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pickett Fire live updates: Evacuations ordered for brush fire burning in CalistogaThe Pickett Fire burning in Calistoga has forced evacuations of residents and wineries near Pickett Road.

Read more »

Pickett Fire live updates: Calistoga brush fire explodes to 2,131 acres; evacuations orderedThe Pickett Fire burning in Calistoga has forced evacuations of residents and wineries near Pickett Road.

Read more »

Pickett Fire live updates: Calistoga brush fire nearly doubles in size, exploding to 2,133 acresThe Pickett Fire burning in Calistoga has forced evacuations of residents and wineries near Pickett Road.

Read more »

Pickett Fire live updates: Crews facing challenging conditions battling Calistoga fireThe Pickett Fire burning in Calistoga has forced evacuations of residents and wineries near Pickett Road.

Read more »

Pickett Fire live updates: Wildfire grows to 6,803 acres, remains 11% contained, CAL FIRE saysThe Pickett Fire burning in Calistoga has forced evacuations of residents and wineries near Pickett Road.

Read more »

Pickett Fire live updates: Napa County officials declare local emergencyThe Pickett Fire burning in Calistoga has forced evacuations of residents and wineries near Pickett Road.

Read more »