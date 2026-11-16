Raider Nation Sounds Off With Fernando Mendoza's First Start

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their second straight game. What did the internet think?

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock after the game at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped their second straight game, falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13. The Raiders now fall to 4-6 and lose some ground in the AFC playoff hunt, with Seattle doing whatever it wanted against them. There were some solid moments fromRaider Nation has been vocal all season about how the team has performed, and that has not changed after a second consecutive loss.

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What did social media think about the Raiders falling in yet another game? Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mendoza did some solid things in his first career start, completing 59 percent of his passes for 143 yards.

He also rushed for his first career touchdown in the first quarter to give the Raiders the first score of the day.including some improvisation in the pocket followed by some impressive throws. Raider Nation enjoyed what they saw from their future franchise quarterback, even if he didn't get it done against one of the best defenses in the league. Others were not thrilled about the supporting cast Mendoza was working with.

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They felt his receivers and offensive line failed him in this game, and if they had protected him better and caught more passes, they would have won. Fernando Mendoza never had a chance once Brock Bowers had to leave the game with an ankle injury. At that moment I should have known LV had zero chance. But how do they let Drew Lock beat them?

It'll remain a great mystery. Las Vegas managed only two field goals in three quarters, which was frustrating, even against Seattle's monster defense. Fans' patience is running thin for another game with a lack of moving the football. The Raiders finally snapped their streak of allowing 30+ to their opponents, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Seattle superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba had another monster game, catching eight passes for 171 yards and a long touchdown. He took advantage of Las Vegas' young secondary and got open almost whenever he wanted. Fans didn't like that JSN was able to control the game, but they also liked some of the things the defense did. After all, they held Seattle's offense in check for much of the game.

Gotta play complimentary football. If this Raiders defense gets you a stop, you have to capitalize. Can’t rely upon this defense all game. Let’s Go Raiders.

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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders