When authorities raided several warehouses in Chico this week, they found an eye-popping amount of marijuana — 118 tons.

When authorities raided several warehouses in Chico this week, they found an eye-popping amount of marijuana — 118 tons, officials said. Investigators from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the California Department of Cannabis Control served a search warrant Tuesday at warehouses on Contractors Lane.

The operators were storing marijuana under the guise of running a legitimate hemp operation, Butte County sheriff’s officials said in a statement. According to photographs provided by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, authorities also seized industrial equipment used to process the marijuana, much of which was stored in large boxes stacked nearly to the ceiling in one of the warehouses. Authorities arrested 62 people on suspicion of aiding the marijuana operation.

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They ranged in age from 19 to 83 and lived in Butte, Sacramento, Yolo, Glenn, Sutter and Colusa counties. Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion.

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