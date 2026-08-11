Rahm Leads Narrowly Into Abu Dhabi Final Round as European Tour Looks Ahead

Jon Rahm holds a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta and Rory McIlroy enteriNg the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship, with implications for Ryder Cup and DP World Tour membership.

Rahm holds a one-shot lead at Yas Links

Jon Rahm carries a one-stroke advantage into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship after a six-under-par 66 on Saturday at Yas Links. The 31-year-old Spaniard had shared the overnight lead with Italy's Francesco Laporta and fellow former LIV Golf player Tyrrell Hatton , though he pulled clear of both with the best round of the day. Rahm is chasing his first win in the Abu Dhabi Championship , and he finished the third round without dropping a single shot. He reclaimed the outright lead on the 15th hole wiTh a curling 20-foot birdie putt, then came close to extending his margin at the last.

Hatton and Laporta each shot 67 and will play alongside Rahm in the final group on Sunday. Hatton briefly drew level with Rahm during the third round after holing his seventh birdie of the morning at the 14th. Laporta, a 36-year-old who had opened with a 10-under-par round to take the first-round lead, too played a bogey-free third round as he seeks his first title on the DP World Tour. Rory McIlroy shot 67 to move into fourth place on 16 under par,two strokes behind the leader. His round featured 11 birdies in the second round and eight more in the third, but a double bogey at the par-four 10th and a dropped shot at the 17th cost him ground. McIlroy has said he will need to shoot something in the mid to low 60s on Sunday to catch the leaders.

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A pivotal week for the European circuit

The event carries added significance beyond the trophy. It is the final tournament before the DP Planet Tour Championship, the season finale in Dubai. For Rahm,this week was neccessary to meet the minimum of four DP World Tour starts required to keep his membership entering next season, which is a Ryder Cup year. without playing this event, he would have been ineligible for the tours membership rules next fall. Hatton has already met his own quota, but his form since leaving LIV Golf has been inconsistent. He has missed three of five cuts and has not finished in the top 25 in that period, which has left him outside the qualifying target for the season finale. A powerful finish on Sunday would help his position.

Several other players in the field are part of a broader shift. Adam Scott, who hasn't built a bogey in the tournament through three rounds,moved into fifth place on 15 under with a 66. Several former LIV Golf players, including Rahm, Hatton and Sergio Garcia, are increasingly focused on the DP World Tour's season-long race and the points that determine full membership in the PGA Tour's planned Championship Series. LIV Golfs closure has altered the landscape, and players who once relied on that circuit now see European events as central to thier schedules. Observers have noted that the field in Abu Dhabi includes many less-heralded players who compete regularly on the European circuit, and their strong showing has drawn attention to the depth of the tour.

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Looking ahead to next season

The 2027 schedule is expected to begin in the Middle East in January, with the Dubai Desert Classic serving as the opening event. Patrick Reed won that tournament a year ago and his victory was widely seen as a turning point in his career. Players who wish to build momentum early may plan a tour of Middle Eastern events that could also include stops in Bahrain and Qatar. Afterwards in the spring, the tour's schedule thins before picking up in July, when the Irish Open now precedes the Scottish Open and The Open at the Old Course in St Andrews. That stretch is too when many Ryder Cup hopefuls are expected to scout links courses.

The two events held directly before the Ryder Cup, the European Masters in Switzerland and the French Open at Le Golf National, are likely to attract some of the strongest fields in recent years. Reports suggest that Bryson DeChambeau has been extended an open invitation to join European events as well, though no final commitment has been widely confirmed. for at present, the outcome of Sundays final round is expected to offer the clearest early indication of how the European tour might look in the coming season. Rahm, Hatton, Laporta and McIlroy all have a chance to shape the narrative, and the result will be watched closely by players, sponsors and fans heading into a Ryder Cup year.