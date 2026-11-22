Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tells ABC's This Week that President Donald Trump confuses personal Facebook friendships with national security, detailing Russia's global threats to the US.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivered a searing critique of President Donald Trump during a Sunday interview on ABC's This Week, accusing the Commander-in-Chief of dangerously conflating personal social media connections with critical national security interests. Emanuel directly challenged the administration's foreign policy posture, asserting that the President has dangerously confused his Facebook friend list with the complex realities of global defense strategy.

The former mayor engaged in a pointed exchange with host Jonathan Karl regarding the characterization of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Emanuel rejected any notion that personal rapport should influence strategic defense decisions, emphasizing that limiting the assessment of Russian intentions solely to the situation in Ukraine provides a dangerously incomplete picture of the geopolitical landscape facing the United States.

Also read Trump Says He 'Can't Speak To' Whether Russia is a Friend to America

Emanuel highlighted the tragic loss of American military personnel as a direct consequence of Russian actions, specifically citing the sharing of advanced technology and information with Iran. He stated that these transfers enabled adversarial forces to execute attacks that directly contravened the commander-in-chief's national security goals, resulting in unnecessary casualties and compromising the safety of troops deployed in the Middle East.

This alliance between Russia and Iran has created a lethal pipeline of military intelligence that has compromised US operations and endangered service members across the region. Emanuel pointed to these specific instances as evidence that Russia is actively working to degrade American military superiority and safety through covert technological cooperation with hostile states.

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Expanding the scope of the threat beyond the Middle East, Emanuel noted that Russia has recently buzzed Japan, a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region that serves as the long pole of national security in the Far East. This aggressive military maneuvering demonstrates that Russian hostility is not confined to European borders but represents a global campaign to challenge US hegemony and destabilize key alliances.

Furthermore, the former mayor detailed ongoing gray zone attacks by Russia in Europe, which serve to destabilize allied nations without triggering formal declarations of war. He also disclosed that Russia is now providing advanced submarine technology to China, eroding the strategic military advantage the United States has historically maintained against its primary competitor in the Pacific theater.

Emanuel described a coordinated effort by Russia, China, and North Korea to develop and deploy the most advanced drone technology currently available, which is actively defeating existing defensive systems. This collaborative development creates a unified front of adversarial states capable of overwhelming traditional US defense protocols through shared innovation and joint military exercises.

The formation of this tripartite alliance represents a significant shift in global power dynamics, forcing the United States to confront a synchronized threat that lacks the transparency of international diplomacy. Emanuel argued that the administration's failure to recognize these interconnected threats leaves the nation vulnerable to sophisticated multi-domain attacks that could compromise national safety.

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Concluding his assessment, Emanuel asserted that the fundamental problem lies with a president who prioritizes personal friendships over the rigorous demands of national security. He suggested that this approach explains why the current Director of National Intelligence may not fully comprehend the depth and breadth of Russia's campaign to undermine the United States and its security apparatus.

The former mayor warned that this lack of understanding poses an existential risk to the US security apparatus, as it allows adversarial nations to operate with increasing impunity. He called for a return to traditional diplomatic realism that prioritizes strategic interests over personal relationships in all matters of global defense to ensure the safety of American citizens and allies worldwide.