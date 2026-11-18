Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a vulnerable 14-year-old girl on a Southeastern train in Kent.

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat were found guilty today at Inner London Crown Court for the sexual rape and assault of a fourteen-year-old girl aboard a train. The jury convicted the two Afghan migrants on nine counts in total, marking a significant legal resolution to a case that exposed the vulnerability of young travelers on public transport. The verdict follows a two-week trial where evidence showed the pair deliberately targeted the teenager during a journey in February.

Specific Convictions and Court Verdict

Baryalai Rahimi, aged twenty-five and residing in Southall, west London, was convicted of one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and three counts of sexual activity with a child. Mirebadurahman Sadat, aged twenty-nine and residing in Cricklewood, was found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. The distinct charges reflect the separate actions each man took while the victim was trapped between them.

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Detailed Sequence of Attacks on Train

The offenses began on February fifth when Rahimi and Sadat approached the runaway teenager at Sturry station near Canterbury in rural Kent. They boarded a London-bound Southeastern train departing at three pm that afternoon. Rahimi first forced himself on the girl, taking her into a toilet to rape her while she repeatedly said no. Sadat then sexually assaulted her twice in the main carriage area, with CCTV footage capturing each man walking through and leaving the other alone with the victim.

Victim Statement and Witness Accounts

The victim described feeling unable to stop the abusers, noting that passengers ignored the ordeal because they were focused on their phones. She testified that Rahimi laughed when she revealed she was fourteen and tried to lure her away while waiting at the station. British Transport Police Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood stated that the pair knew her age and vulnerability but proceeded anyway. The victim's bravery in reporting the crime enabled detectives to track the men down shortly after they arrived in central London.

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Investigation and Arrest Procedures

British Transport Police launched an urgent investigation using the victim's testimony and CCTV evidence from the trains. Rahimi and Sadat were identified and arrested in west London on February tenth, five days after the attacks. The pair followed the victim onto a train to Peterborough before getting off at St Pancras and Finsbury Park. Detective Constable Littlewood praised the victim's exceptional courage in reporting the heinous and prolonged attack on the child.

Next Steps and Sentencing Schedule

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat are scheduled to be sentenced on December eighteenth at Inner London Crown Court. The Mail has requested information from the Home Office regarding their immigration status and whether officials will seek to deport them from Britain. British Transport Police continue to emphasize their commitment to tackling sexual violence, urging the public to report offenses by texting 61016 or calling 999 in emergencies.