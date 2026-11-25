The four-time Premier League winner has been without a club since the summer.

Raheem Sterling was sentenced at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, Hampshire. | Andrew Matthews/PA Images/Getty Images Raheem Sterling has received a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide.

The former Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea winger crashed his Lamborghini on a U.K. highway back in May and was found with canisters of nitrous oxide, known more commonly as laughing gas, behind the wheel.to possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and dangerous driving in September and was sentenced on Wednesday. He received a 12-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, for dangerous driving, which also brought a two-year ban from driving and 100 hours of unpaid work.

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That punishment also included the sentence for possession of nitrous oxide. Having also failed to provide a blood specimen at the time of the crash, Sterling was also handed a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months. The court heard how Sterling’s “previous good character” was taken into account for the sentencing, as was the judge’s belief that his use of nitrous oxide “became a maladaptive coping mechanism during a difficult period in your career.

”Sterling struggled with Feyenoord during the second half of last season. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Imagesin the 2012–13 season, few would have expected he would find his career in its current state at the age of 31..

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Between 2017 and 2020, he was among the best wingers in the world, and he departed the Etihad in 2022 with 131 goals, 87 assists and four Premier League titles to his name.when Sterling became the first senior signing of the BlueCo ownership, but he failed to live up to expectations as his club-high weekly wage of £325,000 became a source of contention. Club officials sought to reduce the wage bill and shift to an incentive-based model, and it quickly became clear Sterling had no future under the new vision.

After two full seasons, Sterling was publicly frozen out by then Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, and it was at this point that things went into a downward spiral for Sterling. He joined Arsenal on loan but scored just once in 28 games before returning to Chelsea, where he was again frozen out. Sterling spent the first half of the 2025–26 campaign training alone before agreeing to terminate his contract with the Blues, allowing him to pursue a move to Feyenoord.

Sterling’s time in the Netherlands did not go much better. He made just eight appearances over the months that followed and was not offered a contract extension that summer, departing the club shortly after the car crash. By avoiding jail, he is now free to focus on the resumption of his career, although the options available to Sterling appear to be slimming. Reports in the summer linked him to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

Since leaving Feyenoord, Sterling, who has 82 caps for England, has been spotted coaching at his RS7 Academy, set up in August 2025 as an alternative to tactics-heavy club academies in the country.