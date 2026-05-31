Raheem Sterling Arrested After Lamborghini Swerving and Crash on M3 Motorway

Ex-England footballer Raheem Sterling was arrested following a dramatic incident on the M3 motorway where his Lamborghini swerved across lanes and crashed into a barrier. Witnesses reported erratic driving, including driving on the wrong side of a slip road, before the collision that sent the vehicle spinning. Sterling faces multiple charges including driving while unfit through drugs. The incident underscores the severe psychological and professional challenges Sterling has endured in recent years, marked by a significant career downturn after his high-profile transfers and public criticism.

A motorist sounded his horn repeatedly as he tried to warn ex-England footballer Raheem Sterling that he was swerving across the motorway, moments before the player's Lamborghini crashed into a barrier.

The incident occurred on the M3 near Minley in Hampshire on Thursday morning. Sterling, 31, who last represented England in December 2022, was seen zig-zagging between lanes. Police stopped him at around 9 a.m. and he was subsequently bailed pending further investigation on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

A witness, a van driver who wished to remain anonymous, described how the collision caused the wheels of Sterling's Lamborghini Urus V8 to lift four feet into the air. He also claimed Sterling had driven on the wrong side of a slip road, heading toward oncoming traffic. The motorist told The Sun: 'Just after I got on the M3 westbound I saw a Lamborghini swerving. He nearly crashed into the left-hand barrier.

He was drifting left into the hard shoulder and almost crashed. I thought there was something up with this guy.

' He added that Sterling's vehicle nearly hit his own van, prompting him to honk the horn. The witness said Sterling, whom he described as a 'young guy with a vest on', did not seem to hear the warning. The swerving reportedly intensified, forcing four or five other cars to pull over to avoid him.

'I was still looking in my mirrors because it was inevitable he was going to crash,' the driver said. The Lamborghini then hit a barrier, sending tires airborne and spinning the car about 180 degrees. Hampshire Police confirmed: 'Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.

' A source close to Sterling, speaking to Daily Mail Sport, highlighted the immense psychological pressure the player has faced over the past two years: 'The psychological strain that has been put on him is immeasurable. Isolated. The second he touches a ball, being told he's a flop and he's finished. Mocked.

Heckled. He moved to the Netherlands to escape and rediscover his love for the game but the negativity followed. It's been an extremely tough couple of years for him and this incident encompasses that.

' Sterling's representatives declined to comment. His career has significantly declined since his 2022 move from Manchester City to Chelsea for £50 million on a five-year deal worth £325,000 per week. After a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge that saw him excluded from the first team and forced to train separately for over six months, a loan to Arsenal in the 2024-25 season also failed to rejuvenate his form.

His Chelsea contract was terminated early, and he signed with Feyenoord in February 2025, making only eight appearances without scoring before the season ended. Sterling began his senior career at Liverpool before joining Manchester City in 2015, where he won ten major trophies, including four Premier League titles. He earned 82 caps for England, with his last appearance coming in the 2-1 quarter-final loss to France at the 2022 World Cup





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Raheem Sterling Lamborghini Crash M3 Motorway Driving Under Influence Drug-Driving Arrest Hampshire Police Chelsea Feyenoord England Footballer Career Decline

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