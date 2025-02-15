Raheem Mostert Released by Dolphins, Steelers Emerge as Potential Landing Spot

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert is released by the Miami Dolphins, opening the door for the Pittsburgh Steelers to pursue him as a potential addition to their running back unit.

The Miami Dolphins have made a series of roster moves to address their salary cap situation, including parting ways with veteran running back Raheem Mostert . While Mostert has defied expectations and enjoyed a successful career despite his age, the Dolphins have a promising young talent in De'Von Achane. Mostert has a history of injuries, and the Dolphins likely see Achane as their future at the running back position. Mostert's 2023 season was his least efficient, averaging just 3.

3 yards per carry. However, his previous season was remarkable, leading the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns and earning a Pro Bowl selection. Mostert has consistently exceeded his draft status, going undrafted in 2015. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are seeking to bolster their running back corps, could be an ideal destination for Mostert. The Steelers prioritize speed and experience in their outside zone running scheme, and Mostert fits those criteria. Having played under coaches like Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel, who utilize wide zone concepts similar to the Steelers' scheme, Mostert would be a seamless fit. Given his recent performance, Mostert is likely to command a reasonable contract, making him a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for the Steelers





